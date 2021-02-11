February 11, 2021

Spot Plays Feb. 12

February 11, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Nicky Scissors, 7-2
(5th) Enter Sandwoman, 3-1
Charles Town (3rd) C V’s Campfire, 7-2
(5th) Comfortable Cat, 9-2
Fair Grounds (1st) Kittenofthe Court, 7-2
(2nd) Channel Won, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Sunrise Journey, 3-1
(2nd) Ms Big, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Akor, 7-2
(4th) Zamfir, 3-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Goldie’s Boy, 3-1
(3rd) Stay Out, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Strike That, 5-1
(4th) Turn the Switch, 9-2
Penn National (1st) Just One Time, 3-1
(3rd) Sniff, 3-1
Sam Houston (3rd) Mandolin Jim, 3-1
(5th) Twilight Curfew, 4-1
Santa Anita (3rd) Dancing Dana, 6-1
(4th) Posterize, 5-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Pitaman, 9-2
(6th) Marketability, 5-1
Turf Paradise (4th) Dansmetothendoflov, 3-1
(6th) Dances for Kamia, 3-1
Turfway Park (2nd) Kate’s Golden Dude, 3-1
(3rd) Jeannie’s Beepbeep, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions