Spot Plays Feb. 12

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Nicky Scissors, 7-2
|(5th) Enter Sandwoman, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) C V’s Campfire, 7-2
|(5th) Comfortable Cat, 9-2
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Kittenofthe Court, 7-2
|(2nd) Channel Won, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Sunrise Journey, 3-1
|(2nd) Ms Big, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Akor, 7-2
|(4th) Zamfir, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Goldie’s Boy, 3-1
|(3rd) Stay Out, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Strike That, 5-1
|(4th) Turn the Switch, 9-2
|Penn National
|(1st) Just One Time, 3-1
|(3rd) Sniff, 3-1
|Sam Houston
|(3rd) Mandolin Jim, 3-1
|(5th) Twilight Curfew, 4-1
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) Dancing Dana, 6-1
|(4th) Posterize, 5-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Pitaman, 9-2
|(6th) Marketability, 5-1
|Turf Paradise
|(4th) Dansmetothendoflov, 3-1
|(6th) Dances for Kamia, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) Kate’s Golden Dude, 3-1
|(3rd) Jeannie’s Beepbeep, 3-1
Leave a Reply