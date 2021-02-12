February 12, 2021

Spot Plays Feb. 13

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (8th) Secret Rules, 3-1
(9th) Apex Predator, 6-1
Charles Town (3rd) Final Say, 3-1
(5th) Executive Retreat, 10-1
Fair Grounds (3rd) Euphoric, 7-2
(6th) Sainthood, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Emperor’s Fisc, 7-2
(8th) Petruchio, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Macho Real, 4-1
(12th) Bracken, 5-1
Laurel (1st) Watchthebourbon, 3-1
(6th) Fraudulent Charge, 6-1
Mahoning Valley (4th) Pirate’s Treasure, 9-2
(7th) Haunted Mesa, 7-2
Sam Houston (7th) Venture Forth, 4-1
(9th) Days of Glory, 3-1
Santa Anita (1st) Another Eddie, 3-1
(5th) Ghoul, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Litigant, 8-1
(6th) It’s Mandatory, 4-1
Turfway Park (4th) City Plan, 6-1
(5th) Love Your Buttons, 9-2

