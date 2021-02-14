Spot Plays Feb. 15

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(5th) Hip Number One, 4-1
|(8th) Mucho Sunshine, 6-1
|Delta Downs
|canceled
|Fair Grounds
|(5th) Catalogue, 9-2
|(9th) Mighty Able, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Club Champ, 6-1
|(7th) Mia Solina, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(4th) Gosh, 3-1
|(7th) Always Talking, 9-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) Sky Mike, 8-1
|(8th) Shanghai Prince, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|canceled
|Parx
|(5th) Fole’s Notion, 4-1
|(8th) Seat of Honor, 6-1
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) Saburai, 5-1
|(4th) C’Mon Jenna, 6-1
|Turf Paradise
|(1st) Norwegian 7-2
|(3rd) Arugula, 6-1
