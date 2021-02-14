February 15, 2021

Spot Plays Feb. 15

February 14, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (5th) Hip Number One, 4-1
(8th) Mucho Sunshine, 6-1
Delta Downs canceled
Fair Grounds (5th) Catalogue, 9-2
(9th) Mighty Able, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Club Champ, 6-1
(7th) Mia Solina, 3-1
Laurel Park (4th) Gosh, 3-1
(7th) Always Talking, 9-2
Mahoning Valley (4th) Sky Mike, 8-1
(8th) Shanghai Prince, 3-1
Oaklawn Park canceled
Parx (5th) Fole’s Notion, 4-1
(8th) Seat of Honor, 6-1
Santa Anita (3rd) Saburai, 5-1
(4th) C’Mon Jenna, 6-1
Turf Paradise (1st) Norwegian 7-2
(3rd) Arugula, 6-1

*


