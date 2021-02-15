Spot Plays Feb. 16

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) G’s a Looker, 4-1
|(9th) Warrant, 4-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) Keyed On Top, 7-2
|(9th) Candy’s Revenge, 5-1
|Parx Racing
|(3rd) Light Up Night, 5-1
|(11th) Smokin Princess, 5-1
