February 15, 2021

Spot Plays Feb. 16

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Tuesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Fair Grounds (2nd) G’s a Looker, 4-1
(9th) Warrant, 4-1
Mahoning Valley (4th) Keyed On Top, 7-2
(9th) Candy’s Revenge, 5-1
Parx Racing (3rd) Light Up Night, 5-1
(11th) Smokin Princess, 5-1

