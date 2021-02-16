Spot Plays Feb. 17

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Fibertown, 9-2
|(4th) Royal Athena, 6-1
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) Binding, 4-1
|(5th) Big Cypress, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Regal Passage, 3-1
|(2nd) Sadio, 3-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) Machismo, 9-2
|(6th) What’s On Tap, 3-1
|Parx
|(2nd) Spun Run, 4-1
|(3rd) Naughty Prince, 4-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Cactus Jack, 3-1
|(3rd) Rapstorerocks, 9-2
|Sam Houston
|(1st) Kats Second Silver, 3-1
|(3rd) Gray Zone, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(5th) Time for Trouble, 6-1
|(7th) Red Sorrell, 8-1
|Turf Paradise
|(4th) Six Ninety One, 7-2
|(5th) Bold Rey, 3-1
