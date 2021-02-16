February 16, 2021

Spot Plays Feb. 17

February 16, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) Fibertown, 9-2
(4th) Royal Athena, 6-1
Delta Downs (2nd) Binding, 4-1
(5th) Big Cypress, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Regal Passage, 3-1
(2nd) Sadio, 3-1
Mahoning Valley (4th) Machismo, 9-2
(6th) What’s On Tap, 3-1
Parx (2nd) Spun Run, 4-1
(3rd) Naughty Prince, 4-1
Penn National (2nd) Cactus Jack, 3-1
(3rd) Rapstorerocks, 9-2
Sam Houston (1st) Kats Second Silver, 3-1
(3rd) Gray Zone, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (5th) Time for Trouble, 6-1
(7th) Red Sorrell, 8-1
Turf Paradise (4th) Six Ninety One, 7-2
(5th) Bold Rey, 3-1

