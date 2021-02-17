February 18, 2021

Spot Plays Feb. 18

February 17, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Movie Score, 7-2
(4th) Patty O’Marc, 5-1
Charles Town (3rd) Your Mom Knows, 7-2
(4th) Relentless Strike, 3-1
Delta Downs (3rd) Perfect Peach, 4-1
(4th) Ebony Bay, 4-1
Fair Grounds (3rd) First Metal Count, 7-2
(4th) East Lex, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Backspark, 4-1
(5th) Miss Mikaela, 3-1
Sam Houston (1st) Silver and Aces, 7-2
(5th) Carlea’s Dream, 7-2
Turf Paradise (3rd) All American Hero, 5-1
(4th) Tequila Diva, 3-1
Turfway Park (2nd) Inclusive, 3-1
(3rd) Peruvian Boy, 3-1

