Spot Plays Feb. 18

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Movie Score, 7-2
|(4th) Patty O’Marc, 5-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Your Mom Knows, 7-2
|(4th) Relentless Strike, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|(3rd) Perfect Peach, 4-1
|(4th) Ebony Bay, 4-1
|Fair Grounds
|(3rd) First Metal Count, 7-2
|(4th) East Lex, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Backspark, 4-1
|(5th) Miss Mikaela, 3-1
|Sam Houston
|(1st) Silver and Aces, 7-2
|(5th) Carlea’s Dream, 7-2
|Turf Paradise
|(3rd) All American Hero, 5-1
|(4th) Tequila Diva, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) Inclusive, 3-1
|(3rd) Peruvian Boy, 3-1
