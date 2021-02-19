February 19, 2021

Spot Plays Feb. 20

February 19, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Beach Front, 7-2
(3rd) Seethisquick, 4-1
Charles Town (1st) Lady Madison, 7-2
(4th) Run on Energy, 7-2
Fair Grounds (1st) Lea’s Princess, 8-1
(2nd) Run Tappy, 7-2
Fonner Park (2nd) Jafmil’s Inferno, 4-1
(3rd) Congrats Girl, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Oh Lady Oh, 6-1
(5th) Storming Warrior, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Courted, 7-2
(2nd) Island Vibe, 9-2
Laurel Park (1st) Watchthebourbon, 3-1
(2nd) Exculpatory, 5-1
Mahoning Valley (3rd) Mucho Primo, 9-2
(7th) Express Boy, 7-2
Santa Anita (1st) Applecross, 6-1
(2nd) Swift as I Am, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Big Bad Diva, 8-1
(6th) Passion’s Image, 6-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions