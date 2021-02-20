February 20, 2021

Spot Plays Feb. 21

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Patty O’Marc, 4-1
(4th) Mine the Coin, 9-2
Fair Grounds (2nd) Princesa Blanca, 9-2
(4th) Smiling Silas, 4-1
Fonner Park (4th) Dirty Deeds, 9-2
(5th) News Box, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Real Keeper, 4-1
(7th) American Buddha, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Command Central, 4-1
(4th) Wow, 4-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Imagine Victory, 6-1
(4th) Bouncing Around, 7-2
Santa Anita (3rd) Little Bird, 4-1
(4th) Short Rib, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Say Adios, 4-1
(6th) The Stifler, 7-2

