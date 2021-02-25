Spot Plays Feb. 26

For Friday
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Deep Sea, 9-2
|(6th) Dial Me Up, 5-1
|Charles Town
|(5th) Hurricane Director, 9-2
|(7th) Victory Chimes, 5-1
|Fair Grounds
|(4th) Solar Reflection, 10-1
|(7th) Whatcudposblygowrng, 8-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Always for Money, 6-1
|(4th) Proof of Jazz, 8-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(8th) Onemoretimearound, 7-2
|(10th) Prize Portrait, 12-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Despite Odds, 4-1
|(7th) Union Song, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(4th) Solemn Oath, 4-1
|(8th) Strike That, 5-1
|Penn National
|(7th) Google It, 4-1
|(10th) Tiza Weigelia, 8-1
|Sam Houston
|(3rd) Capt. St. Jacques, 6-1
|(5th) Attain Success, 9-2
|Santa Anita
|(4th) Rebel War, 6-1
|(6th) Bowl of Cherries, 6-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Frankie Z, 7-2
|(8th) Sniper Sis, 8-1
|Turf Paradise
|(4th) Semi Sweet, 6-1
|(8th) Officer of War, 4-1
|Turfway
|(5th) Like the King, 7-2
|(8th) Satiate, 4-1
