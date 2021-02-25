February 26, 2021

Spot Plays Feb. 26

February 25, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Deep Sea, 9-2
(6th) Dial Me Up, 5-1
Charles Town (5th) Hurricane Director, 9-2
(7th) Victory Chimes, 5-1
Fair Grounds (4th) Solar Reflection, 10-1
(7th) Whatcudposblygowrng, 8-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Always for Money, 6-1
(4th) Proof of Jazz, 8-1
Gulfstream Park (8th) Onemoretimearound, 7-2
(10th) Prize Portrait, 12-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Despite Odds, 4-1
(7th) Union Song, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (4th) Solemn Oath, 4-1
(8th) Strike That, 5-1
Penn National (7th) Google It, 4-1
(10th) Tiza Weigelia, 8-1
Sam Houston (3rd) Capt. St. Jacques, 6-1
(5th) Attain Success, 9-2
Santa Anita (4th) Rebel War, 6-1
(6th) Bowl of Cherries, 6-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Frankie Z, 7-2
(8th) Sniper Sis, 8-1
Turf Paradise (4th) Semi Sweet, 6-1
(8th) Officer of War, 4-1
Turfway (5th) Like the King, 7-2
(8th) Satiate, 4-1

