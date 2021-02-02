February 2, 2021

Spot Plays Feb. 3

BRIS Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) Catty Krys, 7-2
(6th) Brigintine Island, 3-1
Delta Downs (2nd) Make Me Smile, 3-1
(3rd) Midnight Trip, 4-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Breezin Bye You, 5-1
(6th) Hotmolly, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Gods Promise, 9-2
(5th) Papa’s Little Girl, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (1st) Samurai Way, 6-1
(2nd) Overbearing, 3-1
Parx (1st) Handle With Care, 6-1
(7th) Septimus Severus, 3-1
Penn National (3rd) Talented Son, 7-2
(4th) Blue Candy, 8-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Philo, 8-1
(5th) Lake Parima, 7-2
Turf Paradise (1st) Drive Line, 3-1
(2nd) Top of the Game, 3-1

