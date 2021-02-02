Spot Plays Feb. 3

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Catty Krys, 7-2
|(6th) Brigintine Island, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) Make Me Smile, 3-1
|(3rd) Midnight Trip, 4-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Breezin Bye You, 5-1
|(6th) Hotmolly, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Gods Promise, 9-2
|(5th) Papa’s Little Girl, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Samurai Way, 6-1
|(2nd) Overbearing, 3-1
|Parx
|(1st) Handle With Care, 6-1
|(7th) Septimus Severus, 3-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) Talented Son, 7-2
|(4th) Blue Candy, 8-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Philo, 8-1
|(5th) Lake Parima, 7-2
|Turf Paradise
|(1st) Drive Line, 3-1
|(2nd) Top of the Game, 3-1
