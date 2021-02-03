February 3, 2021

Spot Plays Feb. 4

February 3, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Dynamax Prime, 4-1
(4th) Open Lengths, 7-2
Charles Town (1st) Gallinella, 4-1
(2nd) Red Hot Cookie, 9-2
Delta Downs (2nd) See Sassy Run, 7-2
(3rd) Cajun Berti, 7-2
Fair Grounds (1st) G’s a Looker, 7-2
(3rd) See What’s What, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Texas Bob, 7-2
(6th) Darcee’s Lovi Dovi, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Chao, 9-2
(7th) Pleasecallmeback, 7-2
Laurel Park (3rd) Runback, 9-2
(5th) Whirlin Curlin, 4-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Arlington’s Shine, 6-1
(4th) Grand Design, 5-1
Sam Houston (1st) Impact Player, 3-1
(3rd) Valiant Appeal, 3-1
Turf Paradise (4th) Mr. Tripledouble, 7-2
(5th) Bold Cowboy, 3-1
Turfway Park (1st) Musabaqa, 3-1
(2nd) U S Delta Force, 7-2

*


