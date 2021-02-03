Spot Plays Feb. 4

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Dynamax Prime, 4-1
|(4th) Open Lengths, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(1st) Gallinella, 4-1
|(2nd) Red Hot Cookie, 9-2
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) See Sassy Run, 7-2
|(3rd) Cajun Berti, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) G’s a Looker, 7-2
|(3rd) See What’s What, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Texas Bob, 7-2
|(6th) Darcee’s Lovi Dovi, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Chao, 9-2
|(7th) Pleasecallmeback, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Runback, 9-2
|(5th) Whirlin Curlin, 4-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Arlington’s Shine, 6-1
|(4th) Grand Design, 5-1
|Sam Houston
|(1st) Impact Player, 3-1
|(3rd) Valiant Appeal, 3-1
|Turf Paradise
|(4th) Mr. Tripledouble, 7-2
|(5th) Bold Cowboy, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Musabaqa, 3-1
|(2nd) U S Delta Force, 7-2
