Spot Plays Feb. 5

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Competitive Hero, 9-2
|(4th) Tiny Magoo, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Spooky Moon, 3-1
|(6th) Reiltin Oir, 9-2
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Oh My Aching Arch, 4-1
|(3rd) Dancin All Alone, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Bernalinho, 3-1
|(4th) Ixtapa’s Finest, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Izshefrosted, 4-1
|(3rd) Deckology, 9-2
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Tip for Tap, 7-2
|(5th) Calypso Ghost, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Fancy Blaze, 6-1
|(4th) Pepper Pike, 3-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) All About Reyna, 8-1
|(3rd) Vinny Boy, 6-1
|Sam Houston
|(1st) Boonesboro Beauty, 4-1
|(2nd) Fox Appeal, 5-1
|Santa Anita
|(4th) Desmond Doss, 3-1
|(5th) Sweet Devil, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) William Crotty, 6-1
|(5th) Native Hawk, 5-1
|Turf Paradise
|(2nd) Izzy B, 5-1
|(5th) Tenspeed, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Bourre’ Trick, 3-1
|(2nd) Fifthatnarraganset, 5-1
Leave a Reply