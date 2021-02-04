February 4, 2021

Spot Plays Feb. 5

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Competitive Hero, 9-2
(4th) Tiny Magoo, 7-2
Charles Town (2nd) Spooky Moon, 3-1
(6th) Reiltin Oir, 9-2
Fair Grounds (2nd) Oh My Aching Arch, 4-1
(3rd) Dancin All Alone, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Bernalinho, 3-1
(4th) Ixtapa’s Finest, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Izshefrosted, 4-1
(3rd) Deckology, 9-2
Laurel Park (3rd) Tip for Tap, 7-2
(5th) Calypso Ghost, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Fancy Blaze, 6-1
(4th) Pepper Pike, 3-1
Penn National (2nd) All About Reyna, 8-1
(3rd) Vinny Boy, 6-1
Sam Houston (1st) Boonesboro Beauty, 4-1
(2nd) Fox Appeal, 5-1
Santa Anita (4th) Desmond Doss, 3-1
(5th) Sweet Devil, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) William Crotty, 6-1
(5th) Native Hawk, 5-1
Turf Paradise (2nd) Izzy B, 5-1
(5th) Tenspeed, 7-2
Turfway Park (1st) Bourre’ Trick, 3-1
(2nd) Fifthatnarraganset, 5-1

