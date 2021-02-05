Spot Plays Feb. 6

|Aqueduct
|
|(3rd) Tourist Attraction, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Principal Dancer, 3-1
|Charles Town
|
|(1st) Doctor McCoy, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) I Am I Will, 5-1
|Fair Grounds
|
|(2nd) Texas Promo Girl, 6-1
|
|
|(4th) Gallant Star, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(4th) My Three Kids, 6-1
|
|
|(6th) Sizzling Jaime, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(1st) Spheroid, 8-1
|
|
|(9th) Whiskey Sunrise, 7-2
|Laurel
|
|(4th) Don’t Poke the Cat, 10-1
|
|
|(7th) Sarah’s Treasure, 5-1
|Mahoning Valley
|
|(1st) Send Me On, 5-1
|
|
|(7th) Tico Thunder, 10-1
|Oaklawn Park
|
|(3rd) Perfect Impression, 8-1
|
|
|(6th) Ace Destroyer, 6-1
|Sam Houston
|
|(5th) Switcheronimo, 9-2
|
|
|(10th) Fancy All the Time, 5-1
|Santa Anita
|
|(5th) Smoothlikebuttah, 7-2
|
|
|(9th) Squalotoro, 6-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|
|(6th) Secret Time, 5-1
|
|
|(7th) East Wing, 4-1
|Turfway Park
|
|(4th) Arch You Ready, 8-1
|
|
|(7th) Candy Store, 9-2
