February 5, 2021

Spot Plays Feb. 6

February 5, 2021

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Tourist Attraction, 7-2
(5th) Principal Dancer, 3-1
Charles Town (1st) Doctor McCoy, 7-2
(6th) I Am I Will, 5-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Texas Promo Girl, 6-1
(4th) Gallant Star, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (4th) My Three Kids, 6-1
(6th) Sizzling Jaime, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Spheroid, 8-1
(9th) Whiskey Sunrise, 7-2
Laurel (4th) Don’t Poke the Cat, 10-1
(7th) Sarah’s Treasure, 5-1
Mahoning Valley (1st) Send Me On, 5-1
(7th) Tico Thunder, 10-1
Oaklawn Park (3rd) Perfect Impression, 8-1
(6th) Ace Destroyer, 6-1
Sam Houston (5th) Switcheronimo, 9-2
(10th) Fancy All the Time, 5-1
Santa Anita (5th) Smoothlikebuttah, 7-2
(9th) Squalotoro, 6-1
Tampa Bay Downs (6th) Secret Time, 5-1
(7th) East Wing, 4-1
Turfway Park (4th) Arch You Ready, 8-1
(7th) Candy Store, 9-2

