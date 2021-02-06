February 6, 2021

Spot Plays Feb. 7

February 6, 2021

BRIS Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Fair Grounds (1st) Kinetic Swagger, 6-1
(5th) Apple Dapple, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) On Ice, 7-2
(7th) Square Deal, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (6th) Red Hot and Blue, 10-1
(9th) Front Street, 5-1
Laurel (1st) Sand in My Shoes, 7-2
(6th) Likely Choice, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (6th) Earner, 4-1
(9th) Lovely Lou, 5-1
Santa Anita (3rd) Kenzou’s Rhythm, 4-1
(6th) Translate, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Abuelo Nuno, 8-1
(4th) Roaring River, 5-1

