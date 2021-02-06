Spot Plays Feb. 7

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Kinetic Swagger, 6-1
|(5th) Apple Dapple, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) On Ice, 7-2
|(7th) Square Deal, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(6th) Red Hot and Blue, 10-1
|(9th) Front Street, 5-1
|Laurel
|(1st) Sand in My Shoes, 7-2
|(6th) Likely Choice, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(6th) Earner, 4-1
|(9th) Lovely Lou, 5-1
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) Kenzou’s Rhythm, 4-1
|(6th) Translate, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Abuelo Nuno, 8-1
|(4th) Roaring River, 5-1
