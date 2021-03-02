Clairiere leads Kentucky Oaks Future Wager

Rachel Alexandra S. (G2) winner Clairiere is the 5-1 morning line favorite in the Kentucky Oaks Future Wager (KOFW) this weekend.

The lone KOFW pool runs concurrently with Pool 4 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager (KDFW). In addition to Win and Exacta betting, an Oaks/Derby Future Double is part of the wagering menu.

The wagers will open Friday at noon (all times Eastern). The KDFW will close Sunday at 6 p.m. while the KOFW will close 30 minutes later at 6:30 p.m. Betting on the KDFW and KOFW is available at simulcast centers around the country and ADW’s such as www.TwinSpires.com.

Trained by two-time Kentucky Oaks winner Steve Asmussen, Claiere exits a neck score over Travel Column, who is listed as the 6-1 co-second choice. Travel Column edged Clariere when capturing the Golden Rod S. (G2) at Churchill Downs.

Malathaat, who was last seen winning the Demoiselle S. (G2) in early December, is also an early 6-1.

1. Bow Bow Girl 50-1 2. Claieriere 5-1 3. Coach 30-1 4. Crazy Beautiful 20-1 5. Dsayoutoftheoffice 12-1 6. Kalypso 15-1 7. Lady Mystify 50-1 8. Li’l Tootsie 30-1 9. Malathaat 6-1 10. Moraz 50-1 11. Obligatory 30-1 12. Pass the Champagne 50-1 13. Pauline’s Pearl 30-1 14. Search Results 30-1 15. Simply Ravishing 12-1 16. Souper Sensational 50-1 17. Sun Path 30-1 18. Travel Column 6-1 19. Vequist 15-1 20. Wholebodemeister 12-1 21. Will’s Secret 15-1 22. Willful 50-1 23. Zaajel 15-1 24. All Other 3-Year-Old Fillies 8-1

The KOFW, which include $2 Win and Exacta wagering, provide fans of Thoroughbred racing with opportunities to place bets on possible entrants in the Kentucky Oaks (G1) at odds that could be far greater than those available on the day of the race. The 147th running of Kentucky Oaks is set for Apr. 30 at Churchill Downs.

There are no refunds in the KOFW. Should Churchill Downs officials determine during the duration of this week’s three-day pool that one of the wagering interests has experienced an injury, illness or other circumstance that would prevent the horse from participating in the Kentucky Oaks, betting on the individual horse will be suspended immediately.

More information and real-time odds are available online at www.KentuckyDerby.com/FutureWager.