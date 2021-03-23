Essential Quality 3-1 early favorite in Pool 5 of Kentucky Derby Future Wager

Undefeated juvenile champion Essential Quality has been installed as the 3-1 morning line favorite for Pool 5 Kentucky Derby Future Wager (KDFW). It is the last pari-mutuel future wager on offer for the 2021 Kentucky Derby (G1), which will be held at Churchill Downs on May 1.

The three-day pool opens Friday at noon (ET) and will close Sunday at 6 p.m. Wagering will be available at www.TwinSpires.com.

Other entries listed at single-digit prices on the morning line are Fountain of Youth (G2) winner Greatest Honour (4-1), Rebel (G2) victor Concert Tour (9-2), and last week’s TwinSpires.com Louisiana Derby (G2) hero Hot Rod Charlie.

Three prep races will be contested on Saturday: the UAE Derby (G2) at Meydan, the Florida Derby (G1) at Gulfstream Park, and the Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3) at Turfway Park. Each race will distribute qualifying points of 100-40-20-10 to the top four finishers.

1. Big Lake 50-1 2. Caddo River 30-1 3. Collaborate 30-1 4. Concert Tour 9-2 5. Crowded Trade 30-1 6. Dream Shake 50-1 7. Essential Quality 3-1 8. Greatest Honour 4-1 9. Helium 30-1 10. Hidden Stash 50-1 11. Highly Motivated 30-1 12. Hot Rod Charlie 6-1 13. Hozier 30-1 14. Mandaloun 30-1 15. Medina Spirit 20-1 16. Midnight Bourbon 30-1 17. O Besos 50-1 18. Prevalence 20-1 19. Proxy 30-1 20. Risk Taking 30-1 21. Rock Your World 50-1 22. Spielberg 50-1 23. Weyburn 30-1 24. All Other 3-Year-Olds 20-1

The KDFW, which features $2 Win and Exacta wagering, provide fans with an opportunity to place bets on possible entrants in the Kentucky Derby at odds that could be far greater than those available on the day of the race.

There are no refunds in the KDFW. Should Churchill Downs officials determine during the duration of the pool that one of the wagering interests has experienced an injury, illness or other circumstance that would prevent the horse from participating in the Kentucky Derby, betting on the individual horse will be suspended immediately.

More information and real-time odds are available online at www.KentuckyDerby.com/FutureWager.