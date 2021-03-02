Essential Quality installed as 7-2 morning line favorite in KDFW Pool 4

After opening his three-year-old campaign with a victory in the Feb. 27 Southwest S. (G3) at Oaklawn, unbeaten two-year-old champion Essential Quality has been listed as the 7-2 morning line favorite for Pool 4 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager (KDFW).

Brad Cox trains the Godolphin homebred son of Tapit, and Essential Quality is expected to make his final Kentucky Derby prep in the April 3 Blue Grass S. (G2) at Keeneland.

Cox, the reigning Eclipse Award-winning conditioner, also has Risen Star S. (G2) winner Mandaloun and Smarty Jones S. victor Caddo River in Pool 4.

Six-time Kentucky Derby winner Bob Baffert will be represented by five horses, including Sham S. (G3) winner Life Is Good. Saturday’s San Felipe S. (G2) at Santa Anita is next for Life Is Good, who has been individual favorite in the first three KDFW pools, and Churchill Downs oddsmaker Mike Battaglia has been pegged the Into Mischief colt as the 4-1 second choice for Pool 4.

Concert Tour, Freedom Fighter, Medina Spirit, and Spielberg are the other Baffert trainees in Pool 4.

Fountain of Youth S. (G2) and Holy Bull S. (G3) winner Greatest Honour, who seek a sweep of the Gulfstream Park qualifiers in the March 27 Florida Derby (G1), is the early 6-1 third choice.

Pool 4 of the KDFW runs concurrently with the lone pool of the Kentucky Oaks Future Wager (KOFW). In addition to Win and Exacta betting, a $1 Oaks/Derby Future Double is part of the wagering menu.

The wagers will open Friday at noon (ET) and the KDFW will close Sunday at 6 p.m. Betting on the KDFW is available at www.TwinSpires.com.

1. Caddo River 15-1 2. Candy Man Rocket 30-1 3. Collaborate 30-1 4. Concert Tour 20-1 5. Dream Shake 30-1 6. Essential Quality 7-2 7. Freedom Fighter 30-1 8. Greatest Honour 6-1 9. Highly Motivated 20-1 10. Hot Rod Charlie 30-1 11. Hush of a Storm 50-1 12. Keepmeinmind 30-1 13. Life Is Good 4-1 14. Mandaloun 15-1 15. Medina Spirit 30-1 16. Midnight Bourbon 30-1 17. Prevalence 20-1 18. Proxy 20-1 19. Risk Taking 30-1 20. Roman Centurian 50-1 21. Rombauer 50-1 22. Spielberg 20-1 23. The Great One 50-1 24. All Other 3-Year-Olds 10-1

The KDFW, which include $2 Win and Exacta wagering, provide fans with opportunities to place bets on possible entrants in the $3 million Kentucky Derby (G1) at odds that could be far greater than those available on the day of the race. The 147th running of Kentucky Derby is set for May 1 at Churchill Downs.

There are no refunds in the KDFW. Should Churchill Downs officials determine during the duration of this week’s three-day pool that one of the wagering interests has experienced an injury, illness or other circumstance that would prevent the horse from participating in the Kentucky Derby, betting on the individual horse will be suspended immediately.

More information and real-time odds are available online at www.KentuckyDerby.com/FutureWager.

Pool 5 of the KDFW, the lone remaining pool, will span Mar. 26-28.