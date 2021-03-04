Kalypso the one to beat in Santa Ysabel

Santa Ysabel S. (G3) – Race 4 (5:00 p.m. ET)

Grade 2 winner Kalypso will bring speed to Sunday’s $100,000 Santa Ysabel S. (G3) at Santa Anita, and the three-year-old filly tops a field of five in the Kentucky Oaks qualifier.

Bob Baffert has won a record five runnings of the 1 1/16-mile Santa Ysabel, which will award points on a 50-20-10-5 scale for the Kentucky Oaks, and Kalypso is one of three entered for the Hall of Fame trainer.

Winner of the Santa Ynez S. (G2) two back, the chestnut daughter of Brody’s Cause exits a runner-up finish to the currently sidelined Moonlight d’Oro in the Feb. 6 Las Virgenes S. (G3) at Santa Anita. Joel Rosario retains the mount aboard Kalypso.

Baffert will also send out Beautiful Gift and Heels Up.

Beautiful Gift adds the services of John Velazquez after rallying to break her maiden the second time out at Santa Anita in late October. The Medaglia d’Oro filly registered a commendable 94 Brisnet Speed rating for the half-length decision, winning at a two-turn mile distance.

Heels Up, who last seen finishing third in the Desi Arnaz S. in mid-December, will also open her three-year-old season. Drayden Van Dyke will be up on the Twirling Candy filly.

Las Virgenes third Moraz, an 11-length maiden winner two starts back, merits respect for Michael McCarthy. Umberto Rispoli retains the mount on the daughter of Empire Maker. McCarthy will also be represented by A Real Hero, who shipped to Golden Gate Fields to break her maiden 20 days ago.