Known Agenda rolls in Florida Derby

Known Agenda posted a convincing win in Saturday’s $1 million Florida Derby (G1) in Gulfstream Park to join the Kentucky Derby picture, drawing away to a 2 3/4-length decision.

Irad Ortiz Jr. was up on the St. Elias Stable homebred for Todd Pletcher, who extended his record with a sixth Florida Derby win, and Known Agenda completed the 1 1/8-mile distance in 1:49.45.

Off as the 5-1 third choice among 11 runners, Known Agenda rated in fifth before launching his bid on the final turn. He powered his way to the lead entering the stretch, and drifted out while widening his advantage to the wire.

Soup and Sandwich was forward from the start and finished a clear second at 12-1 in his stakes debut. Fountain of Youth S. (G2) and Holy Bull S. (G3) winner Greatest Honour experienced an inside trip most of the way and offered a mild rally from off the pace leaving the far turn, but the 4-5 favorite flattened out in the stretch and wound up a non-threatening third.

It was another 1 1/4 lengths to Nova Rage in fourth. Collaborate, Southern Passage, Papetu, Spielberg, Quantum Leap, Jirafales, and Sigiloso completed the order.

Runner-up in the Remsen S. (G2) last fall, Known Agenda notched his first stakes tally. The Curlin colt needed the 100-point prize to secure a Kentucky Derby berth after opening the year with a fifth in the Sam F. Davis S. (G3) at Tampa Bay Downs and an 11-length allowance victory at Gulfstream on Feb. 26.

The Florida Derby was worth a total of 170 points as major qualifier in the Road to the Kentucky Derby series.

Kentucky-bred Known Agenda is the first stakes winner out of the Grade 1-winning Byrama, an English-bred daughter of Byron.