North American Allowance Results Mar. 1

|GG, 8TH, ALW, $43,000, 4YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 2-28.
|7—
|IN OUR A, g, 5, Idiot Proof–Onefunsonofagun, by Decarchy. O-KMN Racing LLC and Victory Rose Thoroughbreds, Inc, B-Victory Rose Thoroughbreds & KMN Racing (CA), T-Ellen L. Jackson, J-Cristobal Herrera, $24,180.
|2—
|Tom’s Surprise, g, 4, Tom’s Tribute–Birthday Surprise, by Henrythenavigator. O-KAM Racing Stables and Malmstrom, Brent, B-DP Racing (CA), $8,060.
|3—
|Star Racer, g, 4, Vronsky–Honey Bee Lucky, by Bold Badgett. ($10,000 ’18 CTNAUG). O-Blue Moon Racing Ltd and Dietrich, Steven, B-Old English Rancho & Bruce Headley (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:02 3/5 (ft)
|DED, 5TH, AOC, $41,800, 4YO/UP, 5F, 3-1.
|6—
|WILD BERT, g, 7, Time Bandit–Wild Bertie, by Wild Rush. O-Gerald L Averett, Jr, B-Margie K Averett (LA), T-Ronnie Averett, J-Diego Saenz, $25,800.
|3—
|Bertie’s Galaxy, g, 5, Greeley’s Galaxy–Wild Bertie, by Wild Rush. O-Allen Cassedy, B-Margie K Averett (LA), $8,600.
|5—
|Shangroyal, g, 6, Shanghai Bobby–Mama Tia, by Carson City. ($400,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Brent Nichols, B-Atlas Farm, LLC & Conor Doyle (KY), $4,070.
|Winning Time: :59 1/5 (ft)
|DED, 2ND, ALW, $38,000, 4YO/UP, 1M, 3-1.
|2—
|BRITTS A CLOSER, g, 4, Closing Argument–Brittany’s Tuition, by Osidy. O-Thomas L Holyfield, B-Thomas L Holyfield (LA), T-David C. Gomez, J-Joel Dominguez, $22,800.
|6—
|Smiling Song, h, 5, Songandaprayer–Finest Smile, by Finest Hour. ($6,000 2018 ESLTYO). O-Angelle, Glenn M and Tamporello, Glenn A, B-Lee Young Farm (LA), $7,600.
|4—
|Dodger, r, 4, Bayern–Born Perfect, by Mr. Prospector. ($110,000 ’18 KEESEP; $140,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Feghali, Elie, Feghali, Lori R, Lipman, Barry and Mathiesen, Mark, B-IL Lange & Don Credeur (LA), $4,180.
|Winning Time: 1:41 3/5 (ft)
|MVR, 1ST, ALW, $29,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 3-1.
|2—
|MILWAUKEE CAT, f, 3, Cowtown Cat–Milwaukee Queen, by Milwaukee Brew. O-Ryan Wolking, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), T-Thomas H. Feebeck, J-Edgar Paucar, $17,400.
|3—
|Lucky Double D’s, f, 3, Mobil–Jannes Paul, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Dyer, Brian and Downard, Lonna, B-David Downard (OH), $5,800.
|1—
|A Fabulous Kiss, f, 4, Kiss the Kid–Jackieosofabulous, by Kahuna Jack. O-R and P Racing Stables, LLC, B-Rodney Faulkner (OH), $2,900.
|Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (my)
|MVR, 2ND, ALW, $21,800, 3YO/UP, 6F, 3-1.
|4—
|SAVAGE NATION, g, 6, Two Step Salsa–Tacky Image, by Halo’s Image. O-Jamen Davidovich, B-Get Away Farm (FL), T-Jamen Davidovich, J-Luan Machado, $13,080.
|1—
|Small Town Hero, g, 7, Jersey Town–Pyramyst, by Pyramid Peak. O-Premier Stables Unlimited, B-McCauley Farms, LLC (FL), $4,360.
|3—
|Lazarus Project, g, 8, Discreetly Mine–Oil Empress, by Empire Maker. ($60,000 ’14 KEESEP; $40,000 2015 OBSAPR). O-Mitre Box Stable, B-Greenwood Lodge Farm, Inc (KY), $2,180.
|Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (my)
|MVR, 6TH, ALW, $21,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 3-1.
|6—
|ARCELOR, m, 7, Telling–Bouvet, by Touch Gold. ($11,500 ’15 FTKOCT). O-Elliot Sullivan, B-Norman G Houston III (FL), T-Elliot Sullivan, J-Sonny Leon, $13,080.
|7—
|C C My Sis, m, 5, Tiznow–Pulpit Angel, by Pulpit. ($125,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Jack L Boggs, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), $4,360.
|1—
|Templement, f, 4, Flatter–Shezsocool, by Tale of the Cat. ($110,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Michael J Friedman, B-BD Gibbs Farm, LLC & Fleetwood Bloodstock, LLC (KY), $2,180.
|Winning Time: 1:12 1/5 (my)
|TUP, 3RD, ALW, $17,500, 4YO/UP, 1M, 3-1.
|6—
|BIG LEAGUE BENNY, c, 4, The Big Beast–Load Up, by Dove Hunt. ($75,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Howg, Randy and Kropp, Gary, B-Oakleaf Farm (FL), T-Robertino Diodoro, J-Glenn W. Corbett, $10,850.
|5—
|Eddy Forever, g, 4, Medaglia d’Oro–Escultura, by Pulpit. O-Pat Beavis, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), $3,500.
|1—
|Once On Whiskey, g, 6, Bodemeister–Crespano, by Mineshaft. ($150,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Stable H M A, B-Gabriel Duignan & Crosshaven Bloodstock (KY), $1,750.
|Winning Time: 1:36 3/5 (ft)
