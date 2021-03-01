North American Allowance Results Mar. 1

GG, 8TH, ALW, $43,000, 4YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 2-28.

7—

IN OUR A, g, 5, Idiot Proof–Onefunsonofagun, by Decarchy. O-KMN Racing LLC and Victory Rose Thoroughbreds, Inc, B-Victory Rose Thoroughbreds & KMN Racing (CA), T-Ellen L. Jackson, J-Cristobal Herrera, $24,180.

2—

Tom’s Surprise, g, 4, Tom’s Tribute–Birthday Surprise, by Henrythenavigator. O-KAM Racing Stables and Malmstrom, Brent, B-DP Racing (CA), $8,060.

3—

Star Racer, g, 4, Vronsky–Honey Bee Lucky, by Bold Badgett. ($10,000 ’18 CTNAUG). O-Blue Moon Racing Ltd and Dietrich, Steven, B-Old English Rancho & Bruce Headley (CA), $4,836.