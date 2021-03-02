North American Allowance Results Mar. 2

MVR, 4TH, ALW, $35,500, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 3-2.

3—

TICO THUNDER, g, 8, Lightnin N Thunder–Turkoturkotico, by Gulch It. O-Murillo AAA Racing, B-Anthony Rizzo (OH), T-Alejandro Murillo Rodriguez, J-Charle Oliveros, $21,300.

1—

Send Me On, g, 5, Hold Me Back–Atlasta Crypto, by Cryptoclearance. O-Jefferson Evangelista, B-Gail Kromer & Eric Heyman (OH), $7,100.

4—

Mo Dont No, g, 8, Uncle Mo–Lilah, by Defrere. ($50,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-Irish Charm Thoroughbreds LLC and Laria, Jerry, B-Beechwood Racing Stable (OH), $3,550.