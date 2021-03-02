North American Allowance Results Mar. 2

|DED, 4TH, ALW, $38,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 3-2.
|7—
|RUN NOW ESTELLA, f, 4, Nownownow–Stella Hey Stella, by Ruler’s Court. O-Daniel Galvan, B-Robert E Hewlett (LA), T-Juan A. Larrosa, J-Joel Dominguez, $22,800.
|6—
|See Sassy Run, f, 4, Secret Run–Point Liberty, by Cactus Ridge. O-B Lee Harrington, B-Shirley G Boudreaux (LA), $7,600.
|5—
|Duepeg, m, 5, Due Date–Trupeg, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-Lisa Cheramie Rousse, B-Lisa Cheramie Rousse (LA), $4,180.
|Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (ft)
|MVR, 4TH, ALW, $35,500, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 3-2.
|3—
|TICO THUNDER, g, 8, Lightnin N Thunder–Turkoturkotico, by Gulch It. O-Murillo AAA Racing, B-Anthony Rizzo (OH), T-Alejandro Murillo Rodriguez, J-Charle Oliveros, $21,300.
|1—
|Send Me On, g, 5, Hold Me Back–Atlasta Crypto, by Cryptoclearance. O-Jefferson Evangelista, B-Gail Kromer & Eric Heyman (OH), $7,100.
|4—
|Mo Dont No, g, 8, Uncle Mo–Lilah, by Defrere. ($50,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-Irish Charm Thoroughbreds LLC and Laria, Jerry, B-Beechwood Racing Stable (OH), $3,550.
|Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (ft)
|PRX, 10TH, ALW, $35,250, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 3-2.
|6—
|CHUB WAGON, f, 4, Hey Chub–Takin the Plunge, by Lion Heart. O-Lopez, Daniel J and Chestnut, George, B-Joe-Dan Farm & George Chestnut (PA), T-Guadalupe Preciado, J-Jomar Torres, $21,000.
|1A—
|Rolls Royce Joyce, f, 4, Uptowncharlybrown–Joyce’s Angel, by Afleet Alex. O-Uptowncharlybrown Stud LLC, B-Uptowncharlybrown Stud LLC (PA), $7,000.
|5—
|Three Potatoe Four, m, 5, Albert the Great–Three Hour Tour, by Three Wonders. O-R and L Racing, B-Richard Molineaux (PA), $3,850.
|Winning Time: 1:04 3/5 (ft)
|MVR, 7TH, ALW, $21,800, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 3-2.
|3—
|WILLISTON WAY, c, 4, Cigar Street–Distal Daughter, by Mister Phone (ARG). O-Thomas J Young, B-Thomas J Young (KY), T-Billy Hardin, J-T. D. Houghton, $13,080.
|5—
|Le General, g, 5, Lemon Drop Kid–Regal’s Encore, by Speightstown. ($57,000 ’16 KEENOV; $125,000 2018 FTFMAR). O-Dream Ridge Racing, B-MDS Farms, LLC (NY), $4,360.
|6—
|Centrist, g, 5, Central Banker–Kat Nan Do, by Formal Gold. ($90,000 ’17 FTNAUG). O-Jak Racing LLC, B-Kildare Stud & Oak Meadow Farm (NY), $2,180.
|Winning Time: 1:05 1/5 (ft)
