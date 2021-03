North American Allowance Results Mar. 4

OP, 8TH, AOC, $88,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 3-4.

SOUTHERN GRAYCE, f, 3, Liam’s Map–She Be Keene, by Posse. ($70,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $170,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-4 G Racing, LLC, Gasaway, Lance and Gasaway, Clint, B-Nancy Mazzoni (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Fernando De La Cruz, $52,800.

Exotic West, f, 3, Hard Spun–Miss Personality, by Broken Vow. O-West, Gary and West, Mary, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $17,600.

Ava’s Grace, f, 3, Laoban–Cover Girl Elle, by Out of Place. O-Cypress Creek Equine, B-Southern Equine Stables, LLC (KY), $8,800.