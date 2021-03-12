North American Allowance Results March 12

FG, 7TH, AOC, $61,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 3-12.

2—

CANTATA, f, 3, Medaglia d’Oro–Stoweshoe, by Flatter. ($950,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Doug Branham & Felicia Branham (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $36,600.

3—

Minute Waltz, f, 3, Nyquist–Is It Safe, by Yes It’s True. ($425,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Rigney Racing, LLC, B-Candy Meadows LLC (KY), $12,200.

5—

She a Hot Mess, f, 3, Union Rags–Miss Atlantic City, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Cantrell Family Partnership, B-Cantrel Family Partnership, Ltd (KY), $6,710.