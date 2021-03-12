North American Allowance Results March 12

|OP, 9TH, AOC, $89,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 3-12.
|5—
|TEMPT FATE, c, 4, Hamazing Destiny–Naughty Sister, by Archarcharch. O-Jerry Caroom, B-Butzow & Robertson (AR), T-Carl J. Deville, J-Florent Geroux, $53,400.
|2—
|Bandit Point, h, 6, Indy Squall–Set Point, by Langfuhr. O-Robert N Cline, B-Marianna’s Fate (AR), $17,800.
|7—
|J. E.’s Handmedown, g, 7, Storm and a Half–Pennywit, by Strong Hope. O-David E Whited, B-David Whited (AR), $8,900.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|OP, 6TH, AOC, $89,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 3-12.
|4—
|MISS ANTIOCH, f, 4, Jonesboro–Dancingwithpassion, by Dancing Crown. O-Gerald Prince, B-Gerald E Prince (AR), T-Allen Milligan, J-Richard E. Eramia, $53,400.
|2—
|Euro Me, m, 6, Euroears–Pick Me Up, by Yankee Gentleman. O-F Dewaine Loy, B-Richard Carman (AR), $17,800.
|3—
|Florida Bird, m, 8, Summer Bird–Boca Juniors, by Peteski. O-William N Martin, B-Dr K K Jayaraman & Dr V Devi Jayaraman (AR), $8,900.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|SA, 3RD, AOC, $69,900, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 3-12.
|2—
|IPPODAMIA’S GIRL, m, 6, Stormy Atlantic–Ippodamia, by Peterhof. O-George and Martha Schwary Racing LLC, B-George Schwary (KY), T-Richard Baltas, J-Flavien Prat, $39,000.
|1—
|On Mars, f, 4, Vronsky–Elana Mar, by Cyclotron. O-Old Bones Racing Stable, LLC and Bernstein, Ed, B-Ed Bernstein & Andrew Molasky (CA), $16,900.
|5—
|Moonhall Milly (IRE), f, 4, Bungle Inthejungle (GB)–Analasa (IRE), by Singspiel (IRE). (2500EUR ’18 GOFOPN). O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC, B-Leaf Stud (IRE), $7,800.
|Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (gd)
|AQU, 7TH, AOC, $66,960, 3YO, F, 6F, 3-12.
|3—
|IRISH CONSTITUTION, f, 3, Constitution–D’wild Ride, by D’wildcat. ($40,000 ’18 KEENOV; $165,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Perrine Time Thoroughbreds and West Paces Racing, B-SF Bloodstock LLC (NY), T-Raymond Handal, J-Pablo Morales, $39,600.
|6—
|Out First, f, 3, Outwork–Dia de Encanta, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($22,500 ’19 FTNAUG; $20,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Anthony M Perri, B-CJC Racing, LLC (NY), $14,400.
|2B—
|Chasing Cara, f, 3, Broken Vow–Wicked Beauty, by Vindication. O-Richard Greeley, B-Richard Greeley (NY), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:13 1/5 (ft)
|SA, 5TH, ALW, $64,000, 4YO/UP, 1MT, 3-12.
|7—
|BURNIN TURF, g, 5, Acclamation–Hot Outta the Oven, by Vronsky. O-Next Wave Racing LLC and The Ellwood Johnston Trust, B-Old English Rancho (CA), T-Dan Blacker, J-Flavien Prat, $37,800.
|4—
|One Fast Bro, g, 4, Coil–Awesome Broad, by Mr. Broad Blade. O-Ruis Racing LLC, B-Ruis Racing, LLC (CA), $12,600.
|5—
|Kakistocracy, g, 5, Point of Entry–Onida (IRE), by Noverre. O-Keith Brackpool, B-Brackpool Racing LLC (CA), $7,560.
|Winning Time: 1:37 1/5 (gd)
|FG, 7TH, AOC, $61,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 3-12.
|2—
|CANTATA, f, 3, Medaglia d’Oro–Stoweshoe, by Flatter. ($950,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Doug Branham & Felicia Branham (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $36,600.
|3—
|Minute Waltz, f, 3, Nyquist–Is It Safe, by Yes It’s True. ($425,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Rigney Racing, LLC, B-Candy Meadows LLC (KY), $12,200.
|5—
|She a Hot Mess, f, 3, Union Rags–Miss Atlantic City, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Cantrell Family Partnership, B-Cantrel Family Partnership, Ltd (KY), $6,710.
|Winning Time: 1:45 1/5 (ft)
|FG, 8TH, AOC, $56,000, 4YO/UP, A1MT, 3-12.
|1—
|MUCH CLASS, g, 6, Midshipman–Asset Class, by Maria’s Mon. O-Winalot Racing, LLC, B-H Allen Poindexter, Ruth Poindexter,Veronica Hopkins & Robert Stubbs (LA), T-Ron Faucheux, J-Gabriel Saez, $33,600.
|5—
|Payday Too, g, 6, Jimmy Creed–Save My Place, by Out of Place. ($35,000 ’15 KEENOV). O-Steven M Asmussen, B-Steve Holliday (LA), $11,200.
|9—
|Mr. Four Sevens, g, 5, Guilt Trip–Four Pennies, by Gulch. ($5,500 ’17 ESLOCT). O-Roger Rashall, B-Adcocks Red River Farm LLC (LA), $6,160.
|Winning Time: 1:41 3/5 (fm)
|HOU, 6TH, AOC, $39,000, 3YO, F, 1MT, 3-11.
|5—
|DR FRANCES, f, 3, Cairo Prince–Roadbug, by Quality Road. O-Mike G Rutherford, B-Mike G Rutherford (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Rodolfo Guerra, $23,220.
|1—
|War Falcon, f, 3, Air Force Blue–Azha, by Tapit. ($13,000 ’19 KEESEP; $22,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Trojan Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Alexander-Groves Thoroughbreds (KY), $7,740.
|8—
|Paydiem, f, 3, Carpe Diem–Lotta Lovin, by Repent. ($50,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-John Middleton, B-Candy Meadows LLC (KY), $4,257.
|Winning Time: 1:38 (fm)
|TP, 5TH, AOC, $35,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 3-11.
|12—
|VIVID VERSE, g, 5, Cross Traffic–Madrilena, by Stormy Atlantic. ($45,000 ’16 KEENOV; $105,000 ’17 KEESEP; $150,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-RSR Racing Services, LLC (Robert S Rhoads), B-Ralph Kinder, Erv Woolsey & Spendthrift Farm (KY), T-Brittany A. Vanden Berg, J-Gerardo Corrales, $21,000.
|8—
|Wild Behavior, g, 5, Into Mischief–Queen Brianna, by Unbridled’s Song. ($200,000 ’17 FTKJUL). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $7,000.
|11—
|Boom Five Thousand, g, 5, Bullet Train (GB)–Five Nickels, by Quiet American. ($2,000 ’16 KEENOV). O-Thirstyacres Racing, LLC, B-John Greely III (KY), $2,996.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|PEN, 2ND, ALW, $31,600, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 3-12.
|7—
|SECRET MUSIC, f, 4, Admiral Alex–Laurella, by Delaware Township. O-Mason Dixon Stable, B-Elizabeth R Houghton (PA), T-Timothy C. Kreiser, J-Edwin Gonzalez, $18,960.
|2—
|Proposition, m, 5, Into Mischief–Street Singer, by Street Cry (IRE). ($180,000 2018 FTMMAY; $12,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Warriors Reward, LLC and Premier Stable, B-Dr James Randall McGlinn (PA), $6,320.
|3—
|Jesse the Great, m, 5, Albert the Great–Jessica’s Tak, by Mutakddim. O-William J Solomon, B-William J Solomon VMD (PA), $3,476.
|Winning Time: 1:12 2/5 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 3-11.
|6—
|GOOD KARMA, f, 4, Windsor Castle–Ad Muster, by Dixie Union. O-Brown, Nicole and Brown, Ronney W, B-Ronney W Brown & Nicole Freeland (WV), T-Ronney W. Brown, J-Luis A. Batista, $16,800.
|7—
|Sonde of Music, m, 7, Fiber Sonde–Bear’slittlebeauty, by Copelan Too. O-Lee Couchenour, B-Lee Couchenhour & John Oller (WV), $5,600.
|2—
|Three Bops, f, 4, Three Chopt Road–Favorite Princess, by Bop. O-Bybee Road Farm, B-Bybee Road Farm (WV), $2,800.
|Winning Time: :52 2/5 (ft)
