North American Allowance Results March 13

FG, 9TH, AOC, $57,000, 4YO/UP, A1MT, 3-13.

7—

GUITAR TRIBUTE, g, 4, Star Guitar–Sunday’s Child, by Any Given Saturday. O-Brittlyn Stable, Inc, B-Brittlyn Inc (LA), T-Jose M. Camejo, J-Santo Sanjur, $34,200.

6—

The Mo U No, g, 5, Uncle Mo–Zippity Goomba, by City Zip. O-Pendleton Larsen, Jr, B-Brittlyn Inc (LA), $11,400.

12—

Sydster, g, 4, Power Broker–Tensas Salt, by Salt Lake. ($23,000 2019 ESLTYO). O-Baronne Farms, LLC, B-J Adcock & Montgomery Equine Center (LA), $6,270.