North American Allowance Results March 13

|OP, 8TH, AOC, $106,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 3-13.
|2—
|SPECIAL RESERVE, g, 5, Midshipman–Love Spun, by Hard Spun. ($60,000 ’17 FTKJUL; $140,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Paradise Farms Corp and Staudacher, David, B-Russell L Reineman Stable, Inc (KY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Florent Geroux, $63,600.
|1—
|One for Richie, g, 5, Congrats–Donamour, by Langfuhr. ($25,000 ’17 FTKJUL). O-Contreras Stable, Inc and Desperado Racing LLC, B-Gwynedd Stable & Congrats Syndicate (KY), $21,200.
|10—
|Ancient Warrior, c, 4, Constitution–Wellington Beauty, by Forestry. O-Al Graziani, B-Al Graziani (KY), $10,600.
|Winning Time: 1:09 1/5 (ft)
|OP, 3RD, ALW, $105,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 3-13.
|1—
|AMERICAN MANDATE, h, 5, Strong Mandate–Pebble Hill, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($50,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Orr, Ed and Orr, Susie, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $63,000.
|11—
|Kadri, g, 4, Mark Valeski–Marquise Miss, by Marquetry. O-Brereton C Jones, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $21,000.
|7—
|Breaking News, g, 5, Mineshaft–Joels Last Laugh, by Forestry. ($165,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Louis A Cella, B-Robert L Losey & W S Farish (KY), $10,500.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (ft)
|OP, 6TH, ALW, $105,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 3-13.
|2—
|TRIDENT HIT, c, 4, Tiznow–Dontgetinmyway, by Machiavellian. ($45,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Floyd Sagely Properties LTD and Johnston, Keith, B-Penny McCarthy, Shane Doyle & Tiznow Syndicate (KY), T-Ron Moquett, J-Javier Castellano, $63,000.
|1—
|Ashaar, c, 4, Into Mischief–Well Spring, by Coronado’s Quest. ($650,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Shadwell Stable, B-Colts Neck Stables (KY), $21,000.
|9—
|Impossible Task, g, 4, Liam’s Map–Spelling, by Alphabet Soup. ($27,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $90,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Hronis Racing LLC, B-Farfellow Farms Ltd (KY), $10,500.
|Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (ft)
|AQU, 8TH, AOC, $84,000, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 3-13.
|1—
|MIHOS, h, 5, Cairo Prince–Feline Flatline, by Lion Heart. ($320,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Centennial Farms, B-Wayne Lyster, Gray Lyster & Bryan Lyster (KY), T-James A. Jerkens, J-Trevor McCarthy, $46,200.
|8—
|Secret Rules, c, 4, Secret Circle–Missy Rules, by Peace Rules. ($5,000 ’17 KEENOV; $75,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-LRE Racing LLC and JEH Racing Stable LLC, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (KY), $16,800.
|2—
|Big Engine, h, 6, Not for Love–Lady Bi Bi, by Lord Avie. ($80,000 ’16 FTNAUG). O-McCourt Racing, B-Tri County Stables (NY), $10,080.
|Winning Time: 1:18 3/5 (ft)
|SA, 8TH, AOC, $70,048, 4YO/UP, 6F, 3-12.
|2—
|CANADIAN PRIDE, g, 4, Creative Cause–On the Menu, by Canadian Frontier. ($250,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-C R K Stable LLC, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), T-Peter Eurton, J-Abel Cedillo, $37,800.
|4—
|I Will Not, c, 4, Square Eddie–Chanel My Belle, by General Meeting. O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), $16,380.
|8—
|Colt Fiction, g, 6, Ministers Wild Cat–Devilish Pro, by Eddington. O-Manoogian, Jay and Manoogian, Julie, B-Robert Mitchell (CA), $9,828.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (gd)
|SA, 3RD, AOC, $66,654, 3YO, 6FT, 3-13.
|6—
|COULTHARD (IRE), c, 3, Coulsty (IRE)–Iamnoangel (IRE), by Dark Angel (IRE). O-Jay Manoogian, B-J. Waldron & J. Barton (IRE), T-Phil D’Amato, J-Tiago Pereira, $37,800.
|1—
|Good With People, c, 3, Curlin to Mischief–Gator Prowl, by Roar of the Tiger. O-Robison, J Kirk and Judy, B-J Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (CA), $16,380.
|3—
|Gator Shining, c, 3, Noble Mission (GB)–Underway, by Giant’s Causeway. ($18,000 ’18 KEENOV; $45,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Sayjay Racing LLC, B-St Elias Stables, LLC (KY), $7,560.
|Winning Time: 1:09 (gd)
|SA, 5TH, ALW, $65,268, 4YO/UP, 1 1/4MT, 3-13.
|2—
|BIG BUZZ, g, 6, Mr. Big–Not Unusual, by Unusual Heat. O-Firsthome Thoroughbreds, Sebold Racing LLC and Bran Jam Stable, B-George Krikorian (KY), T-Adam Kitchingman, J-Flavien Prat, $37,800.
|1—
|Media Blitz, c, 4, Medaglia d’Oro–Communique, by Smart Strike. ($200,000 ’18 KEESEP; $310,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Kaleem Shah, Inc, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), $12,600.
|4—
|Tropical Terror, g, 4, Golden Balls (IRE)–Ocean Style, by Ocean Sound (IRE). O-Cassidy, James M and DP Racing, B-DP Racing & James Cassidy (CA), $9,828.
|Winning Time: 2:02 3/5 (gd)
|FG, 8TH, AOC, $62,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 3-13.
|7—
|STEADYTILLREADY, g, 4, Curlin–Unamused, by Street Sense. O-Brittlyn Stable, Inc, B-Brittlyn Inc (KY), T-Jose M. Camejo, J-Marcelino Pedroza, $37,200.
|3—
|Digital, c, 4, Into Mischief–Cool Spell, by Grand Slam. ($260,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Tom R Durant, B-Fred W Hertrich III & John D Fielding (KY), $12,400.
|5—
|Coltonator, g, 5, Congrats–Victorina, by Delaware Township. ($40,000 ’16 KEENOV; $105,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Tamaroak Partners LLC, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (KY), $6,820.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|FG, 6TH, AOC, $61,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 3-13.
|2—
|MICROCAP, f, 4, Wicked Strong–A Taste of Red, by Street Boss. ($85,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Team Forster, LLC, B-Machmer Hall & Haymarket Farm (KY), T-Grant T. Forster, J-James Graham, $36,600.
|1—
|April’s No Fool, m, 5, Lentenor–Twentyoneandchange, by Teton Forest. O-CLR Racing, B-Carol L Reynolds & Lindsey C Reynolds (IN), $12,200.
|6—
|Powder River, f, 4, Mineshaft–Sharp Instinct, by Awesome Again. ($50,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Slipstream Thoroughbreds LLC, B-John H Adger (KY), $6,710.
|Winning Time: 1:42 4/5 (ft)
|FG, 9TH, AOC, $57,000, 4YO/UP, A1MT, 3-13.
|7—
|GUITAR TRIBUTE, g, 4, Star Guitar–Sunday’s Child, by Any Given Saturday. O-Brittlyn Stable, Inc, B-Brittlyn Inc (LA), T-Jose M. Camejo, J-Santo Sanjur, $34,200.
|6—
|The Mo U No, g, 5, Uncle Mo–Zippity Goomba, by City Zip. O-Pendleton Larsen, Jr, B-Brittlyn Inc (LA), $11,400.
|12—
|Sydster, g, 4, Power Broker–Tensas Salt, by Salt Lake. ($23,000 2019 ESLTYO). O-Baronne Farms, LLC, B-J Adcock & Montgomery Equine Center (LA), $6,270.
|Winning Time: 1:41 (fm)
|FG, 5TH, AOC, $56,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, A5 1/2FT, 3-13.
|7—
|GALAXY THIRTYSIX, m, 7, Greeley’s Galaxy–Stang Thirtysix, by Forty Won. O-Louis D’Angelo, B-Gerald L Averett Jr (LA), T-John Ney, J-Mitchell Murrill, $33,600.
|4—
|Dr Liz, m, 7, Salute the Sarge–Slews Return, by Came Home. O-4 G Racing, LLC, B-James McIngvale (LA), $11,200.
|6—
|Diva’s Ransom, m, 8, Regal Ransom–Wine Diva, by Pine Bluff. O-Kevin Patrick Oberg, B-Becky Winemiller (LA), $6,160.
|Winning Time: 1:05 4/5 (fm)
|GP, 10TH, AOC, $46,400, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 3-13.
|2—
|FUNNYBET, f, 4, Palace–Summer of Fun, by Include. ($40,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Lichtefeld, Paul A and Stewart, Jack D, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), T-Dale L. Romans, J-John R. Velazquez, $27,000.
|3—
|Don’t Get Khozy, f, 4, Khozan–Get Noticed, by Graeme Hall. ($10,000 ’18 OBSOCT). O-Drawing Away Stable, B-Special Effort Farm, Laura Colon & Michael Colon (FL), $10,850.
|4—
|Favorite Sin, f, 4, Awesome Again–On Fire Baby, by Smoke Glacken. O-Anita Ebert Racing LLC, B-Anita Cauley Breeding LLC (KY), $4,950.
|Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (ft)
|GP, 6TH, AOC, $45,000, 3YO, F, 1M, 3-13.
|1—
|ARMY WIFE, f, 3, Declaration of War–Tread, by Arch. ($50,000 ’19 FTKFEB; $190,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-J D Stuart & A R Enterprises, Inc (KY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $27,000.
|4—
|Happy Constitution, f, 3, Constitution–Get an Eye Full, by Cape Town. ($40,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Elena Racing, Inc, B-Brandywine Farm & Jim & Pam Robinson (KY), $9,900.
|6—
|Len Lo Lady, f, 3, Speightstown–Prettypriceygirl, by Scat Daddy. ($30,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Robert J Baron, B-Spruce Lane, Grand Crue, Copper Beech, Lynn, Quickel, Robbins, Ward (KY), $5,400.
|Winning Time: 1:36 3/5 (ft)
|HOU, 6TH, AOC, $40,000, 4YO/UP, 1MT, 3-12.
|3—
|GOVERNALE, c, 4, Street Boss–Kiss Is a Kiss, by Broken Vow. ($45,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Bloom Racing Stable LLC (Jeffrey Bloom), B-Sierra Nevada Racing, LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Stewart Elliott, $23,760.
|6—
|Astounding, h, 9, Tapit–Smarty Deb, by Smart Strike. ($270,000 ’13 KEESEP). O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Northwest Farms LLC (KY), $7,920.
|4—
|Metropol, g, 5, Shackleford–Wonder Upon a Star, by Street Cry (IRE). ($85,000 ’17 KEESEP; $200,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Joe Alfredo Castillo, B-Phillips Racing Partnership (KY), $4,356.
|Winning Time: 1:36 4/5 (fm)
|GG, 7TH, AOC, $39,634, 3YO, 6F, 3-12.
|5—
|BIG DUKE, c, 3, Phantom Wildcat–Time On My Hands, by Orientate. ($1,200 ’19 CTNAUG). O-Hesselein, Derrick, Munoz, Juan, Rainford, William and Williams, David, B-Richard Barton Enterprises (CA), T-Sergio Ledezma, J-Kyle Frey, $24,180.
|2—
|Jazz Hands, g, 3, Square Eddie–Nicole and Ben, by Russian Courage. O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), $8,060.
|6—
|Jungle Cry, c, 3, Animal Kingdom–Devine Aida, by Unbridled’s Song. ($55,000 2021 OBSJAN). O-Fairview, LLC, B-Adena Springs (KY), $3,720.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|TP, 6TH, AOC, $35,000, 3YO, F, 1M, 3-12.
|3—
|CALIFORNIA LILY, f, 3, California Chrome–Wildcat Lily, by D’wildcat. ($80,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $87,000 2020 OBSMAR; $35,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Gary Barber, B-Perry and Denise Martin (KY), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Rafael Bejarano, $21,000.
|6—
|Foolery, f, 3, Distorted Humor–Firefly, by Tapit. ($70,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Joseph W Sutton, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $7,000.
|1—
|Song of Innocence, f, 3, Munnings–Remember Then, by Pulpit. O-Augustin Stable, B-George Strawbridge Jr (KY), $3,500.
|Winning Time: 1:37 1/5 (ft)
|PEN, 5TH, AOC, $31,600, 4YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 3-12.
|5—
|BROAD STREET BULLY, g, 5, El Padrino–Broad Gale, by Broad Brush. O-Prima Ventures LLC, B-Spring Run Farm, LLC (PA), T-Flint W. Stites, J-Andrew Wolfsont, $18,960.
|3—
|Ravens Delight, g, 6, Great Notion–Darn That Raven, by Dance With Ravens. O-Joseph E Besecker, B-Elizabeth R Houghton (PA), $6,320.
|1—
|Lord Winsalot, g, 4, Alternation–Harmonic Miss, by Subordination. O-Tom Coulter, B-Arrowwood Farm, Inc (PA), $3,476.
|Winning Time: 1:41 2/5 (ft)
|MVR, 4TH, ALW, $30,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 3-13.
|4—
|CAUSE OF LOVE, m, 5, Giant Oak–Love First Sight, by Alke. O-Friess, Linda and Bookman, Donald, B-Linda Friess & Donald Bookman (OH), T-T. R. Haehn, J-T. D. Houghton, $18,300.
|5—
|Best of You, m, 6, Horse Greeley–Best to You, by Best of Luck. O-Jerry Laria, B-Robert Gorham & Mast Thoroughbreds LLC (OH), $6,100.
|7—
|Biscayne Bay, f, 4, Paynter–Ocean Princess, by Indian Ocean. O-Siesta Thoroughbred Racing, B-Blazing Meadows Farm & WinStar Farm, LLC (OH), $3,050.
|Winning Time: 1:47 4/5 (ft)
|MVR, 7TH, ALW, $29,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 3-13.
|6—
|CACKI, f, 4, Northern Afleet–Cape Fog, by Cape Town. O-Authentic Racing, LLC, B-Hillburn Racing Stable LLC (OH), T-James H. McDonald, J-Erik Barbaran, $17,400.
|8—
|Wild Cowgirl, f, 4, Vaquero–Scarlet Girl, by Indygo Shiner. O-Patricia Bender, B-Roger S Braugh Jr (OH), $5,800.
|5—
|Gertie Cat, m, 6, Tale of the Cat–Thus, by Tiznow. O-Khadeem Galloway, B-K C Garrett Farm (OH), $2,900.
|Winning Time: 1:15 2/5 (ft)
