North American Allowance Results March 14

FG, 9TH, AOC, $57,000, 4YO/UP, A5 1/2FT, 3-14.

8—

BAD BEAT BRIAN, g, 4, Jack Milton–Ultimate Class, by During. ($115,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Paradise Farms Corp and Staudacher, David, B-Pope McLean, Pope McLean Jr, MarcMcLean & Phil Hager (KY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Gabriel Saez, $34,200.

1—

Star of Kodiak, g, 5, Ready’s Image–Gal from Dixie, by Dixieland Heat. O-Dare To Dream Stable LLC (Michael Faber), B-Niknar Farm, LLC (KY), $11,400.

3—

Kingpin, g, 4, Quality Road–Under Serviced, by Hook and Ladder. ($190,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Twin Creeks Racing Stables, LLC and Ortyl, Rick, B-Helen Barbazon, Joseph Barbazon &W S Farish (FL), $6,270.