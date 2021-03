North American Allowance Results March 18

FG, 3RD, ALW, $61,000, 3YO, 6F, 3-18.

NO PEDIGREE, c, 3, Half Ours–All About Ju Ju, by Into Mischief. ($8,000 ’19 OBSOCT; $185,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Detampel, Marc, Bottle Rocket Stable and Walsh Racing LLC, B-Summerhill Farm (LA), T-Brendan P. Walsh, J-Florent Geroux, $36,600.

War Savvy, c, 3, Air Force Blue–Savviest, by El Corredor. ($30,000 ’19 KEESEP; $100,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Commonwealth Stable 3, LLC and On Our Own Stable LLC, B-Summerhill Farm (LA), $12,200.

Janets Jay Jay, g, 3, Orthodox–Just Call Me Janet, by Pure Prize. O-William Dees, B-Bentley T Early (LA), $6,710.