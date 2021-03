North American Allowance Results March 19

SA, 4TH, AOC, $65,500, 4YO/UP, 6 1/2FT, 3-19.

1—

CHASIN MUNNY, c, 4, Munnings–In My Time, by Scat Daddy. ($39,000 ’18 FTMOCT; $75,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Hailey, James and Wood, Philip J, B-Sycamore Hall Thoroughbreds, LLC (MD), T-Mark Glatt, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $39,000.

4—

Thanks Mr. Eidson, g, 4, More Than Ready–Nest Egg, by Eskendereya. ($210,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Del Secco DCS Racing, B-Dell Ridge Farm, LLC (KY), $13,000.

3—

Ghoul (BRZ), g, 6, Put It Back–Perfect Friday (ARG), by Pure Prize. O-Wachtel Stable and Barber, Gary, B-Haras Santa Maria de Araras (BRZ), $7,800.