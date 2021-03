North American Allowance Results March 21

OP, 9TH, AOC, $105,000, 3YO, 6F, 3-21.

6—

BOB’S EDGE, g, 3, Competitive Edge–Catticus, by Bluegrass Cat. O-Freeny, Michael, Freeny, Patricia and Taylor, Jennifer Grayson, B-Westwind Farms (KY), T-J. Larry Jones, J-Terry J. Thompson, $63,000.

5—

Saffa’s Day, c, 3, Carpe Diem–Shytoe Lafeet, by King of Kings (IRE). ($50,000 ’19 OBSOCT; $125,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-L and N Racing LLC and Brewster, Clark O, B-SF Bloodstock LLC (KY), $21,000.

2—

Molto Vivace, c, 3, Maclean’s Music–Deeds Not Words, by Street Sense. ($55,000 ’18 KEENOV; $50,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Bloom Racing Stable LLC (Jeffrey Bloom), B-International Equities Holding, Inc (KY), $10,500.