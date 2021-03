North American Allowance Results March 22

PRX, 8TH, AOC, $46,584, 3YO, 1M, 3-22.

3—

INDIAN LAKE, g, 3, Daredevil–Stormy Situation, by Stormy Atlantic. ($5,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Gap View Stables and Jagger Inc, B-Serendipity Farm (KY), T-Jamie Ness, J-Ruben Silvera, $24,600.

5—

Nine Toe Johnny, c, 3, Paynter–Pathologist, by Gone West. ($6,000 ’18 KEENOV; $12,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-William C O’Neill, B-Dale N Krapf (PA), $11,480.

4—

Louie’s Law, g, 3, Peace and Justice–Oh Lolly Lolly, by Ecclesiastic. O-Aurora Vista LLC and Golden Oak Farm LLC (Stepanoff), B-Golden Oak Farm LLC & John Taylor Jr (PA), $6,314.