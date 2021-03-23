North American Allowance Results March 23

|WRD, 3RD, ALW, $27,775, 3YO/UP, 6F, 3-23.
|2—
|BOX SEAT, g, 5, Flashback–Miss Personality, by Broken Vow. O-JT Stables, LLC, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), T-Boyd Caster, J-Curtis Kimes, $16,500.
|1—
|Drop of Golden Sun, g, 6, Neko Bay–Deer a Dough, by Banker’s Gold. O-Rengstorf Racing LLC, B-Winchester Place Thoroughbreds, LLC (MN), $5,500.
|3—
|Fly to the Bank, g, 4, Euroears–Take It and Fly, by Kingkiowa. O-Juan Carlos Gallegos, B-James E Helzer (OK), $4,125.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (my)
|WRD, 8TH, ALW, $25,080, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 3-23.
|5—
|POLLY TIZ, f, 4, Pollard’s Vision–Tiz Divine, by Tiznow. O-Eric Owens, B-Steve Martin & Brooke Martin (OK), T-M. Brent Davidson, J-Jose Angel Medina, $14,486.
|1—
|Do You Bileve, f, 4, Mr. Nightlinger–Summer Event, by Event of the Year. O-Patrick E Swan, B-Patrick Swan & Rose Smith (OK), $5,386.
|3—
|Keena, m, 6, Chitoz–Miss Snow Nose, by Broken Vow. O-Francisco Bravo, B-Francisco Bravo (OK), $3,108.
|Winning Time: 1:12 1/5 (gd)
|MVR, 4TH, ALW, $21,200, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 3-23.
|4—
|LUCKY TO HAVE ME, m, 5, San Pablo–Robin’s N Beau’s, by Bold Anthony. O-Geovani Peralta, B-Dan Bearden (KY), T-Carlos Inirio, J-David J. Haldar, $12,720.
|2—
|Empress Alexandra, f, 3, Jess’s Dream–Grey Empress, by Imperialism. ($7,000 ’19 OBSJAN; $12,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Morell, Ivan and DaCosta, Jason, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (FL), $4,240.
|5—
|Ragtime Dolly, f, 3, Union Rags–Glamalert, by Vindication. O-Michael P Jamison, B-Ocala Stud & Centaur Farms, Inc (FL), $2,120.
|Winning Time: 1:41 (ft)
