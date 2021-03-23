North American Allowance Results March 23

WRD, 3RD, ALW, $27,775, 3YO/UP, 6F, 3-23.

2—

BOX SEAT, g, 5, Flashback–Miss Personality, by Broken Vow. O-JT Stables, LLC, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), T-Boyd Caster, J-Curtis Kimes, $16,500.

1—

Drop of Golden Sun, g, 6, Neko Bay–Deer a Dough, by Banker’s Gold. O-Rengstorf Racing LLC, B-Winchester Place Thoroughbreds, LLC (MN), $5,500.

3—

Fly to the Bank, g, 4, Euroears–Take It and Fly, by Kingkiowa. O-Juan Carlos Gallegos, B-James E Helzer (OK), $4,125.