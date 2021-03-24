North American Allowance Results March 24

|FG, 7TH, AOC, $61,800, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 3-24.
|5—
|MOLIERE, c, 4, Curlin–Comedy, by Theatrical (IRE). O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-James Graham, $36,600.
|7—
|Luck of the Draw, g, 5, Lookin At Lucky–Queen of War, by War Front. ($32,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Ten Strike Racing, B-LA Bred Equine Enterprises (LA), $13,000.
|3—
|Ekati’s Verve, g, 5, Tale of Ekati–Verve, by Unbridled. O-On Our Own Stable LLC, B-Charles Fipke (KY), $6,710.
|Winning Time: 1:44 4/5 (my)
|FG, 9TH, ALW, $61,000, 4YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 3-24.
|2—
|IZZY’S BABY BOY, g, 5, Shackleford–Lady Carmen, by Yankee Victor. O-Kendel Standlee, B-Kendel Standlee (LA), T-Scott Gelner, J-Aubrie Green, $36,600.
|8—
|Commander Scott, g, 4, Goldencents–Ladyzarbridge, by Zarbyev. O-Edward J Johnston, B-Eddie Johnston (LA), $12,200.
|7—
|Mister Intuition, g, 5, Into Mischief–Brittany’s Tuition, by Osidy. O-Thomas L Holyfield, B-Thomas L Holyfield (LA), $6,710.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (my)
|GP, 9TH, ALW, $48,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 3-24.
|3—
|MON PETIT CHOU, f, 3, The Big Beast–Take Me to Zuber, by Toccet. ($110,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Lowwood Farm, LLC and Abreu, Fernando, B-Ocala Stud (FL), T-Fernando Abreu, J-Javier Castellano, $28,800.
|1—
|Battle Cry, f, 3, Prospective–Fort Carillon, by Runaway Groom. O-Amalio Ruiz-Lozano, B-Amalio Ruiz Lozano (FL), $10,560.
|5—
|Big Rings, f, 3, The Big Beast–Alotofappeal, by Trippi. ($80,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Bell Racing, LLC, B-Ocala Stud & Edward Wiest & William J Terrill (FL), $5,280.
|Winning Time: 1:12 1/5 (ft)
|MVR, 7TH, ALW, $35,500, 3YO, 5 1/2F, 3-24.
|3—
|BRIG, g, 3, Midshipman–Visual Arrest, by Pollard’s Vision. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC (OH), T-Robert M. Gorham, J-Christian P. Pilares, $21,300.
|1—
|Big Truck, g, 3, Birdrun–Small Secret, by Ministers Wild Cat. O-Smith Red Gate Farm, LLC, B-Hal Snowden Jr (OH), $7,100.
|4—
|Hakman, g, 3, Hakassan (CHI)–Antique Silver, by Silver Train. O-Marion F Gorham, B-Robert M Gorham (OH), $3,550.
|Winning Time: 1:05 1/5 (ft)
|MVR, 5TH, ALW, $22,700, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 3-24.
|3—
|BAREBACK FUN, f, 4, Value Plus–Passionate Romance, by Untuttable. O-Urieta’s Racing Stable, B-Arboritanza Racing LLC (FL), T-Johanna Urieta, J-Erik Barbaran, $12,720.
|1—
|Lady Laura, f, 4, Quality Road–Laura’s Pleasure, by Cactus Ridge. ($260,000 ’18 KEESEP; $14,000 2020 FTKHRA). O-Jerry Jamgotchian, B-Brian Kahn (KY), $4,240.
|6—
|Dancin’ Rosie, m, 6, Vaquero–Kiss Me Darlin, by With Distinction. O-Michael J Annechino, B-Roger S Braugh Jr (OH), $3,620.
|Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (ft)
|MVR, 6TH, ALW, $21,200, 3YO/UP, 1M, 3-24.
|5—
|GRANDGRAN, g, 5, Super Saver–Gran Lioness, by Lion Heart. ($125,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Keys to Riches Stable, B-Redmon Farm, LLC (KY), T-Shane Meyers, J-Ricardo Feliciano, $12,720.
|6—
|Adano, g, 3, Tonalist–Bella Medaglia, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Marion F Gorham, B-Connie Snyder & Richard Snyder (KY), $4,240.
|4—
|Panamanian Teaser, g, 4, Karun (VEN)–Hy Belle Champ, by Tale of the Cat. O-Urieta’s Racing Stable, B-Mar Racing Stable LLC (KY), $2,120.
|Winning Time: 1:41 (ft)
