North American Allowance Results March 24

FG, 7TH, AOC, $61,800, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 3-24.

5—

MOLIERE, c, 4, Curlin–Comedy, by Theatrical (IRE). O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-James Graham, $36,600.

7—

Luck of the Draw, g, 5, Lookin At Lucky–Queen of War, by War Front. ($32,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Ten Strike Racing, B-LA Bred Equine Enterprises (LA), $13,000.

3—

Ekati’s Verve, g, 5, Tale of Ekati–Verve, by Unbridled. O-On Our Own Stable LLC, B-Charles Fipke (KY), $6,710.