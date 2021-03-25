North American Allowance Results March 25

PEN, 4TH, ALW, $28,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 3-24.

1—

FALCON’S VIEW, m, 5, Souper Speedy–Cawaja Beach, by Where’s the Ring. O-Scott H Fairlie, B-Hard Eight Stables Inc, Ace Racing, Linda Mason (ON), T-Timothy C. Kreiser, J-Julio A. Hernandez, $16,800.

4—

Bess, m, 5, Mineshaft–Brenda Leigh, by Forest Wildcat. ($30,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Roger A Nickol, B-Jack Swain III (KY), $5,600.

6—

Current Situation, f, 4, Carpe Diem–Class With a K, by Tapit. ($65,000 ’17 KEENOV; $120,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-AV Enterprises, LLC, B-Taylor Brothers Properties LLC & To Kalon, Inc (KY), $3,080.