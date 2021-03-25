North American Allowance Results March 25

|OP, 8TH, ALW, $107,000, 4YO/UP, 1M, 3-25.
|4—
|GUEST SUITE, g, 7, Quality Road–Guest House, by Ghostzapper. O-Contreras Stable Inc and Victory Stables, LLC, B-W S Farish & Kilroy ThoroughbredPartnership (KY), T-Cipriano Contreras, J-Francisco Arrieta, $64,200.
|6—
|Warrior’s Charge, h, 5, Munnings–Battling Brook, by Broken Vow. O-Ten Strike Racing and Madaket Stables LLC, B-Al Shaquab Racing (FL), $21,400.
|3—
|Home Base, h, 6, Street Sense–Cast Call, by A.P. Indy. ($190,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Contreras Stable Inc, B-Christine Katherine Hayden (ON), $10,700.
|Winning Time: 1:37 (gd)
|OP, 7TH, AOC, $105,000, 3YO, 1M, 3-25.
|8—
|SCARRED, c, 3, Into Mischief–Truly Gifted, by Afleet Alex. ($360,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Heiligbrodt, L William, Heiligbrodt, Corinne, Madaket Stables LLC and Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Drumkenny Farm, American Equistock Inc & Circular Road Breeders (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $63,000.
|5—
|Causeway Jones, c, 3, Creative Cause–Creative Spirit, by Smarty Jones. O-Cimarron TTT Farms LLC, Hollendorfer, LLC, Tri-Star Racing, LLC and Rockingham Ranch, B-Cimarron TTT Farms (OK), $21,000.
|7—
|Gershwin, c, 3, Distorted Humor–Music Note, by A.P. Indy. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $10,500.
|Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (gd)
|OP, 5TH, ALW, $105,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 3-25.
|2—
|CINNAMON VICTORY, g, 4, Cinnamon Creek–Miri, by Victory Gallop. O-Edgar Espinoza, B-Ernie Witt (AR), T-Angel M. Medina, J-Martin Garcia, $63,000.
|3—
|Implicator, g, 4, Race Day–Roly Poly Goalie, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-HDT Allied Management, LLC, B-Southern Springs Stable & William Sparks (AR), $21,000.
|4—
|Sir Brahms, g, 6, Brahms–Secretively, by Mr. Greeley. O-Acclaimed Racing Stable and Gumpster Stable LLC, B-Richard Hessee (AR), $10,500.
|Winning Time: 1:46 2/5 (my)
|AQU, 7TH, ALW, $82,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 3-25.
|5—
|CUSTOMEREXPERIENCE, f, 4, Cairo Prince–Rico’s Posse, by Posse. ($145,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Roddy J Valente, B-Jose Luis Espinoza (KY), T-Rudy R. Rodriguez, J-Michael J. Luzzi, $45,100.
|8—
|She’s a Black Belt, m, 5, Jimmy Creed–Karate Gal, by First Samurai. ($150,000 ’17 FTKJUL). O-Krakow Racing, LLC, B-Glendalough LLC (KY), $16,400.
|7—
|Dial Me Up, f, 4, Dialed In–Amy’s Outburst, by Speightstown. ($40,000 ’17 KEENOV; $70,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Celebration Thoroughbreds and Fagan, Edward, B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY), $9,840.
|Winning Time: 1:12 (my)
|FG, 7TH, ALW, $61,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 3-25.
|2—
|THEBOYZGALAXY, m, 7, Greeley’s Galaxy–Spark the Nat, by Mr. Sparkles. O-Pendleton Larsen, Jr, B-Robert Stubbs & Ronnie Ward (LA), T-Courtney Dandridge Jr., J-Jose Riquelme, $36,600.
|3—
|Darling Joanna, f, 4, Violence–Wanna Cuddle, by Leestown. O-Daniel Family Farms LLC, B-Daniel Family Farms, LLC (LA), $12,200.
|7—
|Sincerity, f, 4, Mucho Macho Man–Hartfelt, by Kafwain. ($22,000 ’18 ESLYRL; $55,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Windylea Farm, LLC, B-Adcocks Red River Farm LLC & J Adcock (LA), $6,710.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (gd)
|FG, 2ND, AOC, $57,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 3-25.
|3—
|DISTRACTOR FACTOR, f, 4, The Factor–Sweet Basil, by Pulpit. O-Powderhorn Racing, B-Keith Plaisance (LA), T-Nathan D. Hatcher, J-Kody Kellenberger, $34,200.
|1—
|Air Guitar Star, m, 7, Star Guitar–Labadeel, by Forest Wildcat. ($15,000 ’15 OBSAUG). O-Yovani Munoz, B-Larry Romero (LA), $11,400.
|2—
|Freda’s Smooth Air, m, 6, Smooth Air–Julia’s Child, by d’Accord. O-Tri-Star Racing, LLC, B-W J Cameron (LA), $6,270.
|Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (gd)
|HOU, 6TH, ALW, $50,000, 4YO/UP, 1M, 3-25.
|8—
|TAPIT WISE, g, 5, Tapit–Wickedly Wise, by Tactical Cat. ($700,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Whisper Hill Farm, LLC, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd & Whisper Hill Farm (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Stewart Elliott, $29,820.
|5—
|Cantrell Hill, g, 5, More Than Ready–A Bit of Humor, by Distorted Humor. ($105,000 ’16 KEENOV; $535,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Maggi Moss, B-Eureka Thoroughbred Farm (KY), $9,940.
|4—
|Bandit Swanson, g, 5, Ghostzapper–Snooki, by Empire Maker. ($120,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Sanders, Wayne and Hirsch, Larry, B-CESA Farm & Laberinto Farm & RacingStables Corp (KY), $5,467.
|Winning Time: 1:39 (ft)
|GP, 9TH, AOC, $46,700, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 3-25.
|1—
|FOXXY BELLE, m, 6, Leonnatus Anteas–Tory’s Humorgirl, by Sharp Humor. O-Maxis Stable, B-Tony James (ON), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $27,600.
|2—
|Violenza, f, 4, Violence–South Street Gal, by Street Sense. O-Six Column Stables, LLC, Bloch, Randall L, Seiler, John and Hall, David, B-Randy Bloch, et al (KY), $9,660.
|3—
|Lenzi’s Lucky Lady, f, 4, With Distinction–Blue Eyed Sweetie, by West Acre. O-David A Bernsen LLC and Lambert, Jeffrey, B-Stonehedge, LLC (FL), $5,760.
|Winning Time: :54 3/5 (fm)
|DED, 8TH, ALW, $41,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 3-25.
|6—
|GREATEST LOVE, f, 3, Speightster–Bronze Route, by Mud Route. ($130,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Maggi Moss, B-Burleson Farm (KY), T-Thomas M. Amoss, J-Diego Saenz, $24,600.
|5—
|Four Princesses, m, 6, Graydar–Witch Princess, by Exchange Rate. ($82,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Allen Landry, B-Dale Kalmar (FL), $8,200.
|7—
|Darpa, m, 6, Super Saver–Shopping Again, by Awesome Again. ($60,000 ’15 KEENOV; $110,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-White Fox Farm & Terrazas Thoroughbreds,LLC (KY), $4,510.
|Winning Time: 1:22 1/5 (ft)
|TP, 7TH, AOC, $38,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 3-24.
|6—
|PEEKACHO, g, 6, Hold Me Back–Pioneering Cat, by Pioneering. O-Andrew C Ritter, B-Ledgelands LLC & Andrew C Ritter (KY), T-Brian Michael, J-Rodney A. Prescott, $22,800.
|8—
|Lanier, g, 9, Lewis Michael–Saint Jamie, by Arch. O-Oakview Stable, LLC, B-Dennis Newhouse (KY), $7,600.
|2—
|Osage Moon, h, 5, Malibu Moon–Oatsee, by Unbridled. ($25,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Frank Mayfield, Jr, B-My Meadowview LLC (KY), $3,800.
|Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (ft)
|TP, 6TH, AOC, $35,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 3-24.
|3—
|LADY EDITH, f, 3, Street Boss–Lady Grantham, by Yankee Gentleman. O-Richardson, J David and New, Sandra, B-J David Richardson & Sandra New (KY), T-Thomas Drury, Jr., J-Malcolm Franklin, $21,000.
|1—
|On Brilliant, f, 3, Tale of the Cat–One True Love (IRE), by Duke of Marmalade (IRE). O-Don Alberto Stable, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), $7,000.
|2—
|Choctaw Bingo, f, 3, Air Force Blue–Naked Empress, by Freud. O-Paul, Brenda and Paul, Austin, B-Austin Paul, Brenda Paul &Marette Farrell (KY), $3,500.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, 4 1/2F, 3-24.
|5—
|SPURN, c, 3, Hunt Crossing–Tor, by Rock Slide. O-Gerasimos Moschonas, B-Ronald R Kilbourne (WV), T-Gerasimos Moschonas, J-Victor Rodriguez, $16,725.
|4—
|Missionsninetynine, g, 3, Super Ninety Nine–Mission True, by Warrior’s Reward. O-Taylor Mountain Farm LLC, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), $5,575.
|2—
|Derby Day Dreams, g, 4, Fiber Sonde–Land of Dreams, by Marlin. O-Donna Jean Swaim, B-Donna Jean Swaim (WV), $2,788.
|Winning Time: :52 1/5 (gd)
|PEN, 4TH, ALW, $28,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 3-24.
|1—
|FALCON’S VIEW, m, 5, Souper Speedy–Cawaja Beach, by Where’s the Ring. O-Scott H Fairlie, B-Hard Eight Stables Inc, Ace Racing, Linda Mason (ON), T-Timothy C. Kreiser, J-Julio A. Hernandez, $16,800.
|4—
|Bess, m, 5, Mineshaft–Brenda Leigh, by Forest Wildcat. ($30,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Roger A Nickol, B-Jack Swain III (KY), $5,600.
|6—
|Current Situation, f, 4, Carpe Diem–Class With a K, by Tapit. ($65,000 ’17 KEENOV; $120,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-AV Enterprises, LLC, B-Taylor Brothers Properties LLC & To Kalon, Inc (KY), $3,080.
|Winning Time: 1:42 3/5 (sy)
