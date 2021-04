North American Allowance Results March 31

MVR, 8TH, ALW, $30,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 3-31.

5—

HENRY THE CAT, g, 4, Mr Speaker–Barn Cat, by Bluegrass Cat. ($15,000 2021 FTKFEB). O-Acree, Lori and Meyers, Judy, B-Maccabee Farm (OH), T-Shane Meyers, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $18,300.

1—

Chip Chop, g, 4, Twirling Candy–Floral Park, by Forest Wildcat. ($70,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Langsem Farm, Inc, B-Langsem Farm, Inc (OH), $6,100.

2—

Bearpath, g, 5, Verrazano–Woodflower, by Woodman. ($42,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Danielle Agnello, B-Eutrophia Farms LTD (OH), $3,050.