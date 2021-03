North American Allowance Results March 5

LRL, 8TH, ALW, $51,660, 4YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 3-5.

8—

VALUED NOTION, g, 4, Great Notion–What Am I Gonna Do, by Partner’s Hero. ($120,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Hillwood Stable LLC, B-Steven Long & Jane Long (PA), T-Rodney Jenkins, J-Xavier Perez, $23,940.

4—

Josef Is Real, g, 4, Tonalist–Tiger Cat Lilly, by Tale of the Cat. ($20,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Stormy Stable LLC, B-Timber Town Stable, LLC & Dr Richard Holder (KY), $8,820.

7—

Honor Run, g, 5, To Honor and Serve–Lookin for Me, by Posse. ($11,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-McMurray, Donald H and Burns, Bruce, B-Robert L Miller (KY), $4,620.