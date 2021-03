North American Allowance Results March 8

GG, 9TH, ALW, $42,364, 4YO/UP, 1M, 3-7.

9—

SACRED RIDER, g, 4, Lucky Pulpit–Lady Railrider, by Ride the Rails. O-Williams, Mr and Mrs Larry D, B-Mr & Mrs Larry D Williams (CA), T-Steven Specht, J-Frank T. Alvarado, $24,180.

2—

Descartes, g, 4, Square Eddie–Ascription, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Mary Tucker, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), $8,060.

3—

Ready Say Go, g, 7, Unusual Heat–Strut Your Stuff, by Bold Badgett. O-The Ellwood Johnston Trust, B-Old English Rancho (CA), $4,836.