North American Allowance Results March 9

March 9, 2021 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Maidens & Results 0

DED, 6TH, ALW, $39,700, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 3-9.
2—GREEN MONSTER, f, 4, Bayern–Contrition, by Pulpit. ($20,000 ’18 FTKFEB; $80,000 ’18 OBSOCT). O-Wayne T Davis, B-University of Kentucky (KY), T-Shane Wilson, J-Jose Andres Guerrero, $23,400.
5—Seven Jewels, m, 5, Big Brown–Falling Star, by Too Much Bling. ($10,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Norvin Maldonado, B-W S Farish (NY), $7,800.
4—The Complete Court, f, 4, Ruler’s Court–Little Pinkie, by Stephen Got Even. ($700 ’17 ESLOCT). O-Natalie Singh, B-Robert E Hewlett (LA), $4,840.
Winning Time: 1:21 2/5 (ft)
 
MVR, 6TH, ALW, $21,200, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 3-9.
4—ANANROAD, g, 4, Quality Road–Ananda, by Scat Daddy. ($400,000 ’18 FTSAUG; $23,000 2021 FTKFEB). O-Jamen Davidovich, B-Jeff Treadway (KY), T-Jamen Davidovich, J-T. D. Houghton, $12,720.
3—Panamanian Teaser, g, 4, Karun (VEN)–Hy Belle Champ, by Tale of the Cat. O-Urieta’s Racing Stable, B-Mar Racing Stable LLC (KY), $4,240.
2—Candy Kingdom, g, 5, Sidney’s Candy–Caroline’s Gold, by Touch Gold. O-Anthony Foglia, B-Helen Barbazon & Joseph Barbazon (FL), $2,120.
Winning Time: 1:45 2/5 (ft)

