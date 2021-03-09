North American Allowance Results March 9

DED, 6TH, ALW, $39,700, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 3-9.

GREEN MONSTER, f, 4, Bayern–Contrition, by Pulpit. ($20,000 ’18 FTKFEB; $80,000 ’18 OBSOCT). O-Wayne T Davis, B-University of Kentucky (KY), T-Shane Wilson, J-Jose Andres Guerrero, $23,400.

Seven Jewels, m, 5, Big Brown–Falling Star, by Too Much Bling. ($10,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Norvin Maldonado, B-W S Farish (NY), $7,800.

The Complete Court, f, 4, Ruler’s Court–Little Pinkie, by Stephen Got Even. ($700 ’17 ESLOCT). O-Natalie Singh, B-Robert E Hewlett (LA), $4,840.