North American Graded Stakes Results March 13

REBEL S. (G2), OP, $1,000,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 3-13.

7—

CONCERT TOUR, c, 3, Street Sense–Purse Strings, by Tapit. O-West, Gary and West, Mary, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Joel Rosario, $600,000.

3—

Hozier, c, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Merry Meadow, by Henny Hughes. ($625,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Stonestreet Stables LLC, Golconda Stable, Siena Farm LLC and Masterson, Robert E, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $200,000.

2—

Big Lake, c, 3, American Pharoah–Resistivity, by Student Council. O-Mike G Rutherford, B-Mike G Rutherford (KY), $100,000.

Also Ran: Super Stock, Caddo River, Keepmeinmind, Get Her Number, Twilight Blue.

Winning Time: 1:43 (ft)

Margins: 4 1/4, 3/4, 1HF.