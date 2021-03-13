North American Graded Stakes Results March 13

|REBEL S. (G2), OP, $1,000,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 3-13.
|7—
|CONCERT TOUR, c, 3, Street Sense–Purse Strings, by Tapit. O-West, Gary and West, Mary, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Joel Rosario, $600,000.
|3—
|Hozier, c, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Merry Meadow, by Henny Hughes. ($625,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Stonestreet Stables LLC, Golconda Stable, Siena Farm LLC and Masterson, Robert E, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $200,000.
|2—
|Big Lake, c, 3, American Pharoah–Resistivity, by Student Council. O-Mike G Rutherford, B-Mike G Rutherford (KY), $100,000.
|Also Ran: Super Stock, Caddo River, Keepmeinmind, Get Her Number, Twilight Blue.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (ft)
|Margins: 4 1/4, 3/4, 1HF.
|Odds: 1.70, 18.80, 18.00.
|AZERI S. (G2), OP, $343,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 3-13.
|5—
|SHEDARESTHEDEVIL, f, 4, Daredevil–Starship Warpspeed, by Congrats. ($100,000 ’17 KEENOV; $280,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Flurry Racing Stables LLC, Qatar Racing Limited and Big Aut Farms, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $210,000.
|3—
|Letruska, m, 5, Super Saver–Magic Appeal, by Successful Appeal. O-St George Stable LLC, B-St George Stables (KY), $70,000.
|4—
|Getridofwhatailesu, m, 5, Ghostzapper–Autobahn Girl, by A.P. Indy. ($160,000 ’17 FTSAUG). O-The Elkstone Group, LLC (Stuart Grant), B-Calumet Farm (KY), $35,000.
|Also Ran: Envoutante, Motion Emotion.
|Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: HD, 2, HD.
|Odds: 1.80, 1.50, 4.40.
|BEHOLDER MILE S. (G1), SA, $301,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 3-13.
|1—
|SWISS SKYDIVER, f, 4, Daredevil–Expo Gold, by Johannesburg. ($35,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Peter J Callahan, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Kenneth G. McPeek, J-Robby Albarado, $180,000.
|6—
|As Time Goes By, f, 4, American Pharoah–Take Charge Lady, by Dehere. O-Tabor, Michael B, Magnier, Mrs John, and Smith, Derrick, B-Orpendale & Chelston (KY), $60,000.
|2—
|Golden Principal, f, 4, Constitution–Gold D’ Medaglia, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($200,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E and Weitman, Paul, B-CESA Farm (FL), $36,000.
|Also Ran: Harvest Moon, This Tea, Clockstrikestwelve, Miss Stormy D.
|Winning Time: 1:36 (ft)
|Margins: 2 3/4, 1 3/4, 2HF.
|Odds: 1.40, 1.90, 7.20.
|SAN SIMEON S. (G3), SA, $100,500, 4YO/UP, 6FT, 3-13.
|2—
|GREGORIAN CHANT (GB), g, 5, Gregorian (IRE)–Tabrina (IRE), by Fasliyev. (7,000gns ’16 TATDEC; 23,000EUR ’17 TATIRE). O-Old Bones Racing Stable, LLC, Slam Dunk Racing and Nentwig, Michael, B-Clarendon Farm (GB), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $60,000.
|4—
|Sombeyay, h, 5, Into Mischief–Teroda, by Limehouse. ($125,000 ’16 KEENOV; $230,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Swifty Farms, B-JD Stuart & Mueller Farms, Inc (KY), $20,000.
|7—
|Jolie Olimpica (BRZ), m, 5, Drosselmeyer–Jolie Celina (BRZ), by Trempolino. O-Fox Hill Farms, Inc, B-Stud T N T (BRZ), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Cistron, Barristan The Bold (GB), Bob and Jackie.
|Winning Time: 1:08 3/5 (gd)
|Margins: NK, 2HF, NK.
|Odds: 3.90, 4.40, 1.10.
