North American Graded Stakes Results March 20

TWINSPIRES.COM LOUISIANA DERBY (G2), FG, $1,000,000, 3YO, 1 3/16M, 3-20.

5—

HOT ROD CHARLIE, c, 3, Oxbow–Indian Miss, by Indian Charlie. ($17,000 ’19 FTKFEB; $110,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Roadrunner Racing, Boat Racing, LLC and Strauss, William, B-Edward A Cox Jr (KY), T-Leandro Mora, J-Joel Rosario, $610,000.

7—

Midnight Bourbon, c, 3, Tiznow–Catch the Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($525,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $200,000.

8—

O Besos, c, 3, Orb–Snuggs and Kisses, by Soto. O-Bernard Racing LLC, Tagg Team Racing and West Point Thoroughbreds, B-L Barrett Bernard (KY), $100,000.

Also Ran: Proxy, Starrininmydreams, Mandaloun, Rightandjust, Run Classic.

Winning Time: 1:55 (ft)

Margins: 2, HD, 1 3/4.