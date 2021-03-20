North American Graded Stakes Results March 20

|TWINSPIRES.COM LOUISIANA DERBY (G2), FG, $1,000,000, 3YO, 1 3/16M, 3-20.
|5—
|HOT ROD CHARLIE, c, 3, Oxbow–Indian Miss, by Indian Charlie. ($17,000 ’19 FTKFEB; $110,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Roadrunner Racing, Boat Racing, LLC and Strauss, William, B-Edward A Cox Jr (KY), T-Leandro Mora, J-Joel Rosario, $610,000.
|7—
|Midnight Bourbon, c, 3, Tiznow–Catch the Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($525,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $200,000.
|8—
|O Besos, c, 3, Orb–Snuggs and Kisses, by Soto. O-Bernard Racing LLC, Tagg Team Racing and West Point Thoroughbreds, B-L Barrett Bernard (KY), $100,000.
|Also Ran: Proxy, Starrininmydreams, Mandaloun, Rightandjust, Run Classic.
|Winning Time: 1:55 (ft)
|Margins: 2, HD, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 2.90, 7.20, 28.80.
|NEW ORLEANS CLASSIC (G2), FG, $400,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 3-20.
|6—
|CHESS CHIEF, h, 5, Into Mischief–Un Blessed, by Mineshaft. O-Estate of James J Coleman, Jr, B-Morgan’s Ford Farm (VA), T-Dallas Stewart, J-Luis Saez, $248,000.
|2—
|Owendale, h, 5, Into Mischief–Aspen Light, by Bernardini. ($200,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Rupp Racing, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $80,000.
|5—
|Enforceable, c, 4, Tapit–Justwhistledixie, by Dixie Union. O-John C Oxley, B-Clearsky Farms (KY), $40,000.
|Also Ran: Roadster, Sonneman, Olliemyboy, Mocito Rojo.
|Winning Time: 1:49 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: HD, HF, HD.
|Odds: 5.00, 0.90, 9.60.
|TWINSPIRES.COM FAIR GROUNDS OAKS (G2), FG, $400,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 3-20.
|8—
|TRAVEL COLUMN, f, 3, Frosted–Swingit, by Victory Gallop. ($850,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-OXO Equine LLC, B-Mr & Mrs Bayne Welker Jr & Denali Stud (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $248,000.
|6—
|Clairiere, f, 3, Curlin–Cavorting, by Bernardini. O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $80,000.
|3—
|Souper Sensational, f, 3, Curlin–Kateri, by Indian Charlie. ($725,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Newtown Anner Stud (KY), $40,000.
|Also Ran: Obligatory, Li’l Tootsie, Zaajel, Il Malocchio.
|Winning Time: 1:42 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 3/4, 2, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 2.10, 3.40, 13.60.
|MUNIZ MEMORIAL CLASSIC (G2), FG, $300,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8MT, 3-20.
|5—
|COLONEL LIAM, c, 4, Liam’s Map–Amazement, by Bernardini. ($50,000 ’18 KEESEP; $1,200,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Low, Lawana L and Robert E, B-Phillips Racing Partnership (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $180,000.
|7—
|Two Emmys, g, 5, English Channel–Miss Emmy, by Buddha. ($4,500 ’17 KEESEP). O-Wolfe Racing LLC and Robertson, Hugh H, B-Tottenwood Thoroughbreds, Inc (KY), $60,000.
|6—
|Logical Myth, g, 5, Data Link–Undo, by Flatter. ($37,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-JPS Racing, B-Glendalough LLC (KY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Pixelate, Ninety One Assault, Captivating Moon, Peace Achieved, Conviction Trade, Spooky Channel, Olympic Runner.
|Winning Time: 1:48 1/5 (gd)
|Margins: 1HF, 3HF, NK.
|Odds: 0.70, 24.70, 10.30.
|HURRICANE BERTIE S. (G3), GP, $100,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 3-20.
|4—
|PACIFIC GALE, m, 6, Flat Out–Pacific Whisper, by Forestry. ($50,000 ’15 KEENOV; $24,000 ’16 OBSAUG; $72,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Holly Hill Stable, B-Bally Breeders (KY), T-John C. Kimmel, J-Junior Alvarado, $60,140.
|7—
|Sound Machine, f, 4, Into Mischief–Ava Pie, by Distorted Humor. ($500,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-e Five Racing Thoroughbreds, B-Farm III (FL), $19,400.
|1—
|Saguaro Row, m, 6, Union Rags–Charlie Girl, by Indian Charlie. ($500,000 2021 FTKFEB). O-Grenville Stable, B-Mark Breen (KY), $9,700.
|Also Ran: Slam Dunk, Cory Gal, Royal Meghan, Sonar, Reluctant Bride.
|Winning Time: 1:15 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3HF, 1HF, 3.
|Odds: 0.90, 8.60, 11.00.
|SAN LUIS REY S. (G3), SA, $100,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/2MT, 3-20.
|3—
|UNITED, g, 6, Giant’s Causeway–Indy Punch, by Pulling Punches. ($240,000 ’15 KEENOV; $300,000 ’16 FTSAUG). O-LNJ Foxwoods, B-Rosemont Farm LLC (KY), T-Richard E. Mandella, J-Flavien Prat, $60,000.
|4—
|Say the Word, g, 6, More Than Ready–Danceforthecause, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Agave Racing Stable and Sam-Son Farm, B-Sam-Son Farm (ON), $20,000.
|2—
|Masteroffoxhounds, c, 4, War Front–Outstanding (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). O-Rockingham Ranch, B-Orpendale, Chelston & Wynatt (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Acclimate, Multiplier.
|Winning Time: 2:25 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, 1, 5.
|Odds: 0.90, 4.10, 2.20.
