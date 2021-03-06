North American Graded Stakes Results March 6

FRANK E. KILROE MILE (G1), SA, $402,500, 4YO/UP, 1MT, 3-6.

2—

HIT THE ROAD, c, 4, More Than Ready–Highway Mary, by U S Ranger. O-D K Racing, LLC, Radley Equine, Inc, Taste of Victory Stables, Gold, Rick, Maslowski, Tony E and Odmark, Dave, B-Fred W Hertrich III (KY), T-Dan Blacker, J-Florent Geroux, $240,000.

1—

Smooth Like Strait, c, 4, Midnight Lute–Smooth as Usual, by Flower Alley. O-Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $80,000.

8—

Count Again, g, 6, Awesome Again–Count to Three, by Red Ransom. O-Agave Racing Stable and Sam-Son Farm, B-Sam-Son Farm (ON), $48,000.

Also Ran: Flavius, Royal Ship (BRZ), Casa Creed, Ride a Comet, Spirit Animal, Flying Scotsman, Social Paranoia.

Winning Time: 1:34 2/5 (fm)

Margins: NK, NK, HF.