North American Graded Stakes Results March 6

|FRANK E. KILROE MILE (G1), SA, $402,500, 4YO/UP, 1MT, 3-6.
|2—
|HIT THE ROAD, c, 4, More Than Ready–Highway Mary, by U S Ranger. O-D K Racing, LLC, Radley Equine, Inc, Taste of Victory Stables, Gold, Rick, Maslowski, Tony E and Odmark, Dave, B-Fred W Hertrich III (KY), T-Dan Blacker, J-Florent Geroux, $240,000.
|1—
|Smooth Like Strait, c, 4, Midnight Lute–Smooth as Usual, by Flower Alley. O-Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $80,000.
|8—
|Count Again, g, 6, Awesome Again–Count to Three, by Red Ransom. O-Agave Racing Stable and Sam-Son Farm, B-Sam-Son Farm (ON), $48,000.
|Also Ran: Flavius, Royal Ship (BRZ), Casa Creed, Ride a Comet, Spirit Animal, Flying Scotsman, Social Paranoia.
|Winning Time: 1:34 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, NK, HF.
|Odds: 4.20, 2.80, 16.30.
|SANTA ANITA H. (G1), SA, $401,500, 4YO/UP, 1 1/4M, 3-6.
|6—
|IDOL, c, 4, Curlin–Marion Ravenwood, by A.P. Indy. ($375,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Calvin Nguyen, B-My Meadowview LLC (KY), T-Richard Baltas, J-Joel Rosario, $240,000.
|5—
|Express Train, c, 4, Union Rags–I’m a Flake, by Mineshaft. ($500,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-C R K Stable LLC, B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY), $80,000.
|2—
|Maxfield, c, 4, Street Sense–Velvety, by Bernardini. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $48,000.
|Also Ran: Independence Hall, Tizamagician, Kiss Today Goodbye, Coastal Defense, King Guillermo.
|Winning Time: 2:02 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 1HF, HF.
|Odds: 5.40, 5.00, 1.10.
|TAMPA BAY DERBY (G2), TAM, $350,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 3-6.
|10—
|HELIUM, c, 3, Ironicus–Thundering Emilia, by Thunder Gulch. ($55,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-D J Stable LLC, B-Teneri Farm Inc & Bernardo Alvarez Calderon (KY), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Jose C. Ferrer, $210,000.
|8—
|Hidden Stash, c, 3, Constitution–Making Mark Money, by Smart Strike. ($50,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-BBN Racing, LLC, B-Rhineshire Farm LLC (KY), $70,000.
|7—
|Moonlite Strike, c, 3, Liam’s Map–Twinkling, by War Chant. ($120,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Sonata Stable, B-Brushy Hill, LLC (KY), $35,000.
|Also Ran: Unbridled Honor, King of Dreams, Awesome Gerry, Sittin On Go, Boca Boy, My Liberty, Super Strong, Candy Man Rocket, Promise Keeper.
|Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 3 3/4, 2HF.
|Odds: 15.40, 3.10, 34.60.
|SAN FELIPE S. (G2), SA, $301,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 3-6.
|1—
|LIFE IS GOOD, c, 3, Into Mischief–Beach Walk, by Distorted Humor. ($525,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-WinStar Farm LLC and CHC INC, B-Gary and Mary West Stable, Inc (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Mike E. Smith, $180,000.
|3—
|Medina Spirit, c, 3, Protonico–Mongolian Changa, by Brilliant Speed. ($1,000 ’19 OBSJAN; $35,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Zedan Racing Stables Inc, B-Gail Rice (FL), $60,000.
|2—
|Dream Shake, c, 3, Twirling Candy–Even Song, by Street Cry (IRE). ($32,000 ’19 KEESEP; $75,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Exline-Border Racing LLC, SAF Racing and Hausman, Richard, B-Dunwoody Farm (KY), $36,000.
|Also Ran: Roman Centurian, The Great One, None Above the Law, Govenor’s Party.
|Winning Time: 1:42 (ft)
|Margins: 8, 2 1/4, 3 1/4.
|Odds: 0.50, 3.30, 8.70.
|GOTHAM S. (G3), AQU, $300,000, 3YO, 1M, 3-6.
|8—
|WEYBURN, c, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Sunday Affair, by A.P. Indy. O-Chiefswood Stables Limited, B-Chiefswood Stables Limited (ON), T-James A. Jerkens, J-Trevor McCarthy, $165,000.
|5—
|Crowded Trade, c, 3, More Than Ready–Maude S, by Jump Start. ($185,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Forging Oaks, LLC (KY), $60,000.
|3—
|Highly Motivated, c, 3, Into Mischief–Strong Incentive, by Warrior’s Reward. ($240,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Klaravich Stables (KY), $36,000.
|Also Ran: Freedom Fighter, The Reds, Capo Kane, Wipe the Slate, Atlantic Road.
|Winning Time: 1:38 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: NO, 1 3/4, 3.
|Odds: 46.75, 5.40, 0.95.
|HONEYBEE S. (G3), OP, $300,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 3-6.
|2—
|WILL’S SECRET, f, 3, Will Take Charge–Girls Secret, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Willis Horton Racing LLC, B-Willis Horton Racing LLC (KY), T-Dallas Stewart, J-Jon Kenton Court, $180,000.
|5—
|Pauline’s Pearl, f, 3, Tapit–Hot Dixie Chick, by Dixie Union. O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $60,000.
|4—
|Sun Path, f, 3, Munnings–Touch the Star, by Tapit. O-Juddmonte Farms, Inc, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Oliviaofthedesert, Coach, Tabor Hall, Willful Woman.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 3/4, 5 3/4.
|Odds: 2.10, 18.90, 2.90.
|SAN CARLOS S. (G2), SA, $202,000, 4YO/UP, 7F, 3-6.
|6—
|BRICKYARD RIDE, c, 4, Clubhouse Ride–Brickyard Helen, by Southern Image. O-Alfred Pais, B-Alfred a Pais (CA), T-Craig Anthony Lewis, J-Alexis Centeno, $120,000.
|9—
|Tigre Di Slugo, g, 6, Smiling Tiger–Erica’s Smile, by Williamstown. ($190,000 ’16 BESOCT). O-Slugo Racing, Tiger Racing, Inc and Puype, Mike, B-Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA), $40,000.
|7—
|Exaulted, c, 4, Twirling Candy–Gilded Miracle, by Gilded Time. ($77,000 ’17 KEENOV; $200,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-C R K Stable LLC, B-Jack Swain III (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Major Cabbie, Storm the Court, Manhattan Up, Strongconstitution, Extra Hope, Loud Mouth.
|Winning Time: 1:21 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4, NO, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 5.00, 2.60, 6.50.
|HILLSBOROUGH S. (G2), TAM, $200,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8MT, 3-6.
|11—
|MICHELINE, f, 4, Bernardini–Panty Raid, by Include. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-Michael Stidham, J-Luis Saez, $120,000.
|10—
|Morning Molly, m, 5, Morning Line–Honor Your Gift, by Sightseeing. O-Willow Lane Stable, Inc, B-Willow Lane Stables (KY), $40,000.
|7—
|New York Girl (IRE), f, 4, New Approach (IRE)–Annee Lumiere (IRE), by Giant’s Causeway. (32,000GNS ’17 TATDEC). O-R Unicorn Stable, B-P.F. Kelly & Peter Kelly (IRE), $20,000.
|Also Ran: Miss Teheran (IRE), La Signare (FR), Counterparty Risk (IRE), Magic Attitude (GB), How Ironic, Court Return, Myhartblongstodady.
|Winning Time: 1:47 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, HD, NK.
|Odds: 4.60, 11.30, 7.70.
|TOM FOOL H. (G3), AQU, $200,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 3-6.
|3—
|CHATEAU, g, 6, Flat Out–Distinct Sparkle, by With Distinction. ($5,500 ’16 FTKOCT). O-Michael Dubb, B-Preston Stables LLC (KY), T-Rob Atras, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $110,000.
|6—
|Wendell Fong, h, 5, Flat Out–Augusta Queen, by Forestry. ($47,000 ’16 KEENOV; $160,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Gold Square LLC, B-Nicholas M Lotz (KY), $40,000.
|5—
|Speed Pass, g, 5, Bodemeister–Julie Napp, by Curlin. ($150,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E and Weitman, Paul, B-Colts LLC (Roger W Schipke) (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Pete’s Play Call, Happy Farm, Share the Ride.
|Winning Time: 1:12 (ft)
|Margins: 3HF, 3 1/4, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 3.80, 3.45, 4.00.
|FLORIDA OAKS (G3), TAM, $152,500, 3YO, F, 1 1/16MT, 3-6.
|10—
|DOMAIN EXPERTISE, f, 3, Kitten’s Joy–Teroda, by Limehouse. ($200,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-J D Stuart, Mueller Farms, Inc &Kenneth L & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Antonio A. Gallardo, $90,000.
|2—
|Jouster, f, 3, Noble Mission (GB)–Playtime, by Street Cry (IRE). ($360,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-Starlight Racing, B-St Elias Stables, LLC (KY), $30,000.
|11—
|Oyster Box, f, 3, Tapit–Starformer, by Dynaformer. O-Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck), B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Mia Martina, Queen of the Green, Be Sneaky, Flight to Shanghai, Forever Boss, Big Band Luzziann, Alex’s First.
|Winning Time: 1:41 (fm)
|Margins: NO, 2HF, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 5.40, 0.70, 5.50.
|$100,000 CHALLENGER S. (G3), TAM, $98,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 3-6.
|2—
|LAST JUDGMENT, g, 5, Congrats–Fantasy Forest, by Forestry. ($90,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $300,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Dubb, Michael, Hornstock, Steve, Bethlehem Stables LLC and Nice Guys Stables, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (FL), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Daniel Centeno, $60,000.
|5—
|Modernist, c, 4, Uncle Mo–Symbolic Gesture, by Bernardini. O-Wygod, Pam and Martin, B-Wygod Family, LLC (KY), $20,000.
|3—
|War Stopper, c, 4, Declaration of War–Mira Alta, by Curlin. ($75,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Salerno Stables and Madaket Stables LLC, B-Rock Ridge Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Letmeno, Jungle Fighter.
|Winning Time: 1:41 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 1 3/4, NK.
|Odds: 1.40, 3.80, 1.40.
