North American Maiden Winners Mar. 2

|Danza–Dancewiththemaster by Dance Master; LA ALHAMBRA, f, 3, MVR, Msw, 3-2, 6f, 1:14 2/5. B-Jerry Seymour (KY.).
|Friesan Fire–Sara’s Angel by Service Stripe; SQUEALER, f, 3, PRX, Mcl 10000, 3-2, 7f, 1:29 2/5. B-Five of Us Farm Inc. (PA.).
|Maimonides–Catch the Blue Hat by Storm Cat; CATCH THIS STAR, g, 3, DED, Mcl 10000, 3-2, 6 1/2f, 1:22 3/5. B-Matt Louis Edwards (OK.).
|Overanalyze–Halo Hollie ($259,220), by Halo’s Image; MIDNIGHT OBSESSION, f, 3, PRX, Msw, 3-2, 7f, 1:27 1/5. B-Four Bucks Racing (PA.).
|Upstart–Complimentary by Congrats; TUFFENOUGHTOSTART, f, 3, TUP, Mcl 10000, 3-2, 5f, :59 3/5. B-H & E Ranch (CA.). $6,500 ’19 ARZNOV.
|Wicked Strong–Flirty Fitz by Seattle Fitz (ARG); WICKED FITZ, g, 3, DED, Mcl 10000, 3-1, 5f, 1:02 . B-DW2 Equine, LLC (LA.).
|Stay Thirsty–Katlila by Sahm; THIRSTY KAT, g, 5, DED, Mcl 10000, 3-2, 5f, 1:00 3/5. B-Robert Stockett (LA.).
