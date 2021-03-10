North American Maiden Winners March 10

California Chrome–Barracks Road (MSW$369,645), by Elusive Quality; ROADHOUSE BLUES, f, 3, GP, Mcl 12500, 3-10, 6f, 1:11 3/5. B-Fred W. Hertrich lll & John D. Fielding (ON.).

Lone Star Special–Brook’s Secret by Henny Hughes; LONE STAR SECRET, f, 3, DED, Mcl 20000, 3-10, 6 1/2f, 1:23 . B-T L Holyfield Racing Stable LLC (LA.).

Midshipman–Fashion Street by Street Sense; EMUNAH, f, 3, GP, Mcl 50000, 3-10, 6f, 1:10 3/5. B-Spruce Lane, Empire Equines, Mashnee, Copper Beech, Gardella, Quick (KY.). $25,000 ’18 KEENOV.

Nyquist–Murky Waters by Storm Creek; BREAKTHROUGH, g, 3, GP, Mcl 25000, 3-10, 5fT, :56 . B-Highclere, Inc & Springtown Show Stables (KY.). $330,000 ’19 FTKJUL. *1/2 to Red Vine(G1P$775,915).

Quality Road–Beach Town by Stormy Atlantic; BOURBON THUNDER, g, 3, GP, Mcl 35000, 3-10, 1m, 1:36 . B-Frederick W. Hertrich III (KY.). $340,000 ’18 KEENOV.

Shakin It Up–Royal Marque by Chapel Royal; MARQUE IT UP, g, 3, TUP, Mcl 10000, 3-9, 6f, 1:11 2/5. B-Gugru LLC (KY.). $3,000 ’19 KEEJAN.

Vertiformer–Dash Gap by More Than Ready; MR CHIPS, g, 3, MVR, Msw, 3-10, 6f, 1:16 3/5. B-Jennifer Thorpe (OH.).

Discreet Cat–Miss Juicey by Trajectory; B C BEAUTIFUL, f, 4, TAM, Mcl 25000, 3-10, 6f, 1:12 2/5. B-Jim Alendal (BC.). C$15,000 ’18 BRCSEP.

Orb–Ruthville by Afleet Alex; EXPRESS BOY, g, 4, MVR, Mcl 5000, 3-10, 6f, 1:16 3/5. B-Stone Farm (KY.). $40,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Rousing Sermon–Alasharchy by Decarchy; HEAVENLY ARCH, f, 4, TUP, Mcl 5000, 3-10, 5f, 1:00 . B-Mr. & Mrs. Larry D. Williams (CA.).

Speighter Man–Pistolina by In Summation; GOTTATAKEHIMTO, g, 4, DED, Mcl 10000, 3-9, 7f, 1:30 2/5. B-Ella Mae Chisum (LA.).

Tale of Ekati–Threehits N a Miss by Concerto; SLIDE, f, 4, DED, Mcl 10000, 3-10, 5f, 1:01 2/5. B-Lora Pitre & 4 M Ranch (LA.).

Bind–Wildcat Skier by Forest Wildcat; SLICK IT UP, g, 5, DED, Mcl 5000, 3-10, 6 1/2f, 1:23 4/5. B-J. Adcock & Hume Wornall (LA.). $10,000 ’17 FTKOCT.