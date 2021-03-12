North American Maiden Winners March 12

Algorithms–Water Park by Strodes Creek; SHASTALOO, f, 3, OP, Mcl 30000, 3-12, 1m, 1:38 2/5. B-Stone Farm (KY.). $28,000 ’19 KEESEP; $120,000 2020 OBSSPR. *1/2 to Blue Harbor (MSP$338,411).

Alpha–Taty’s Gold by Touch Gold; GOLDEN OLDIE, f, 3, TAM, Mcl 32000, 3-12, 1mT, 1:36 4/5. B-Ru Man Stables (NY.).

Anchor Down–Tizn’tshebeautiful by Uncle Mo; TESORO, c, 3, GG, Msw, 3-12, 1m, 1:40 1/5. B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd. (KY.). $25,000 ’19 KEESEP; $75,000 2020 OBSSPR.

Carpe Diem–Raise Up by Henrythenavigator; OH SO JAZZY, f, 3, PEN, Mcl 7500, 3-12, 1m, 1:44 3/5. B-Country Life Farm & Raise Up LLC (MD.). $5,000 ’19 FTMYRL.

Constitution–Need to Know by Aragorn (IRE); FOREFATHERS FURY, g, 3, GG, Mcl 12500, 3-12, 5 1/2f, 1:05 . B-Bailey Ranch & Thoroughbreds & WinStar Farm, LLC (KY.). $2,000 ’19 IOWSEP.

Constitution–One in the Chamber by Red Bullet; SIMPLY THE BEST, f, 3, GP, Msw, 3-12, 5fT, :56 . B-Equest Thoroughbreds, Inc. (FL.). $42,000 ’19 KEESEP; $175,000 2020 OBSMAR. *1/2 to Guns Loaded (G3$507,540).

Elusive Quality–House Money by Wildcat Heir; MONEY AND HONEY, f, 3, TAM, Msw, 3-12, 5fT, :56 4/5. B-Welbourne Stud & Godolphin (KY.). $40,000 ’19 OBSOCT; $90,000 2020 OBSSPR.

Goldencents–Smarthalf by Smart Strike; BUSINESS LADY, f, 3, FG, Mcl 30000, 3-12, a1mT, 1:42 . B-Bernard & Karen McCormack (ON.). $6,000 ’18 KEENOV; $18,000 ’19 KEESEP. *1/2 to Clayton (MSW$296,023).

Interactif–Mind Blowing by Friends Lake; COACH KENNY, c, 3, FG, Mcl 25000, 3-12, 6f, 1:11 4/5. B-Daniel R Chicola (LA.).

Into Mischief–Greer Lynn by Speightstown; MISSY P., f, 3, SA, Msw, 3-12, 5 1/2f, 1:03 3/5. B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY.). *1/2 to Lawton ($283,812) *Full to Mia Mischief (G1$1,274,934).

Iqbaal–Home Alona by Game Plan; LIME, f, 3, GP, Msw, 3-12, 5fT, :56 . B-Wesley Ward (FL.).

Justin Phillip–Keri’s Snowman by Frosty the Snowman; COMMITTEEMAN, g, 3, TAM, Mcl 25000, 3-12, 6 1/2f, 1:19 . B-T/C Stable, LLC (KY.). $62,000 ’19 KEESEP; $25,000 2020 OBSSPR.

Laoban–Miss Peyote by Orientate; JILL’S A HOT MESS, f, 3, AQU, Mcl 40000, 3-12, 6f, 1:14 3/5. B-Michael J. Galvin (NY.).

Midshipman–Lemonsrgoodongrass by Lemon Drop Kid; LEMONS IS GONE, f, 3, FON, Msw, 3-12, 4f, :46 3/5. B-Rodney Paden (KY.).

Tapizar–Exotic Storm by Distorted Humor; YOUR MOM KNOWS, g, 3, CT, Mcl 12500, 3-11, 4 1/2f, :52 4/5. B-Brandywine Farm & Jim & PamRobinson (KY.). $5,000 ’19 FTKOCT.

The Factor–Storm Front by A.P. Indy; FACTUAL, f, 3, OP, Mcl 20000, 3-12, 6f, 1:11 2/5. B-Andrew Hughes, Karen Hughes, Steve Jackson & Debbie Jackson (KY.). $45,000 ’19 KEESEP; $47,000 2020 OBSSPR.

Alpha–Ms Global Warming by Sultry Song; SHE’S AN ALPHA, f, 4, AQU, Mcl 25000, 3-12, 1m, 1:44 2/5. B-Stone Bridge Farm, LLC (NY.). $1,300 ’18 OBSOCT. *1/2 to Downtown Hottie ($320,790).

Alternation–Destiny’s Reward by Horse Chestnut (SAF); DR. HOFFMAN, g, 4, SA, Mcl 20000, 3-12, 1m, 1:39 3/5. B-Hurstland Farm, James H. Greene Jr. & Courtney O’Brien (KY.).

Big Brown–Shoeless Angel by Wildcat Shoes; BIG RED GIRL, f, 4, AQU, Mcl 25000, 3-12, 1m, 1:44 . B-Saul Kupferberg (NY.).

Custom for Carlos–Thunder Path by Thunder Gulch; CUSTOM GULCH, f, 4, FG, Mcl 10000, 3-12, 5 1/2f, 1:07 . B-William E. Simmons III (LA.).

Hard Spun–Mezah by Tapit; AREEMAA, f, 4, OP, Mcl 10000, 3-12, 1 1/16m, 1:46 . B-Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY.).

Just a Coincidence–Fun Flower by Came Home; THORNISH, g, 4, OP, Mcl 20000, 3-12, 6f, 1:12 2/5. B-Southern Springs Stable (AR.).

Medaglia d’Oro–Fiftyshadesofgold (G3$420,521), by My Golden Song; GOLD DOUBLE, c, 4, FG, Msw, 3-12, 1 1/16m, 1:44 . B-Douglas Scharbauer Jr. (KY.).

Munnings–Dynamo by Dynaformer; DYNAPOWER, f, 4, TP, Mcl 5000, 3-11, 6 1/2f, 1:19 . B-Arturo Vargas (KY.). $9,000 2019 OBSAPR.

Shanghai Bobby–Hy Amazon Princess by Orientate; BLAKENSTEIN, c, 4, GP, Mcl 12500, 3-12, 6 1/2f, 1:17 3/5. B-Mar Racing Stables Inc. (KY.).

Uncle Mo–Chestoria (MG1P$521,056), by Chester House; MO FAITH, c, 4, GP, Msw, 3-12, 1mT, 1:34 4/5. B-E L R Corp (NY.).

Eddington–Perfect Vintage by Bertrando; PERFECT EDITION, m, 5, GG, Mcl 5000, 3-12, 1m, 1:41 2/5. B-Moger Inc. & Alan Eriksen (CA.).