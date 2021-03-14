North American Maiden Winners March 14

American Pharoah–Makison by Mineshaft; AMERICAN GENTLEMAN, g, 3, AQU, Mcl 40000, 3-14, 6f, 1:12 3/5. B-Stonehedge, LLC (FL.). $240,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Anchor Down–Manahatta by Old Fashioned; SEA TO SUCCESS, g, 3, OP, Mcl 30000, 3-14, 6f, 1:10 4/5. B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd. (KY.). $11,500 ’19 KEESEP.

Bandbox–Buffgirl by Quiet American; DREAM BIG DREAMS, c, 3, LRL, Msw, 3-14, 1m, 1:38 1/5. B-Hillwood Stables, LLC (MD.). $35,000 ’19 FTMYRL; $115,000 2020 FTMTYO.

Carpe Diem–Two Quarters by Mr. John; TRUMPET LILLY, f, 3, OP, Msw, 3-14, 1m, 1:38 . B-T. F. VanMeter & L. B. VanMeter (KY.).

Congrats–Flagrant Foul by Tiznow; CONGRATS SMOKE, g, 3, TAM, Mcl 16000, 3-14, 1mT, 1:37 1/5. B-France Weiner (FL.). $20,000 ’19 OBSJAN.

Doctor Chit–Daphne Angela by Wimbledon; MISS CHIT, f, 3, HOU, Mcl 7500, 3-13, 5 1/2f, 1:07 . B-Caroline Dodwell (OK.). $1,600 ’19 TEXAUG.

Dominus–That’s Just Dandy by Half Ours; PARTLY DANDY, f, 3, CT, Mcl 12500, 3-13, 6 1/2f, 1:24 . B-John Link & Valerie Link (WV.).

Flat Out–Bowmans Girl by Bowman’s Band; SHECANFLATOUTPLAY, f, 3, CT, Msw, 3-13, 7f, 1:28 3/5. B-Jason Hewitt & Cambrey Farm LLC (KY.). $10,000 ’19 OBSOCT.

Gio Ponti–Crystal Kris by Kissin Kris; UP SEVENTYFOUR, f, 3, AQU, Mcl 40000, 3-14, 6f, 1:15 . B-Mat Monaco (KY.).

Goldencents–Tuesdays With P by Ghostzapper; EDINBURGH EXPRESS, c, 3, GG, Msw, 3-14, 6f, 1:11 . B-Cole Ranch (KY.).

Into Mischief–Miss Arrangement by Mr. Greeley; HOLLAND, c, 3, HOU, Msw, 3-13, 6f, 1:12 2/5. B-Buck Pond Farm, Inc. (KY.). $400,000 ’19 FTSAUG.

Jeranimo–Switch It Up by Lido Palace (CHI); SWITCHERONIMO, g, 3, HOU, Mcl 7500, 3-13, 1m, 1:42 . B-Equine Formula 1,LLC/Eric Yohan Knipe (CA.).

Kantharos–It’s Not Over by Sky Mesa; K P KAN DO, f, 3, SA, Mcl 50000, 3-14, 6f, 1:12 1/5. B-McCauley Farm, LLC (KY.). $55,000 ’18 KEENOV; $115,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Lea–Vanguarda (ARG) (MG1), by Sekari (GB); KEEPYOURGUARDUP, g, 3, LRL, Mcl 10000, 3-14, 5 1/2f, 1:06 2/5. B-Suzi Shoemaker (KY.). $5,000 2020 OBSMAR.

Liam’s Map–Secret Kitten by Discreet Cat; LIAM’S SECRET, f, 3, GG, Msw, 3-13, 6f, 1:11 4/5. B-Clarkland Farm LLC (KY.). $75,000 ’18 KEENOV.

Noble Mission (GB)–Highest Ground by Lemon Drop Kid; EXPONENTIAL, g, 3, GP, Mcl 25000, 3-14, 1 1/16mT, 1:42 2/5. B-David Clay & Deborah Clay (KY.). *1/2 to Cactus Kris(MG3$556,795).

Northern Afleet–Lefty’s Legacy by Chicago Six; MANHATTAN LEGACY, f, 3, HAW, Msw, 3-14, 5 1/2f, 1:05 1/5. B-Andrew Malik & Dan Walters (IL.).

Not This Time–Lavender’s Spirit by Northern Afleet; WORK ETHIC, c, 3, GP, Mcl 16000, 3-14, 5fT, :55 4/5. B-Sarahsponda Racing (KY.).

Pioneerof the Nile–Malibu Prayer (G1$618,026), by Malibu Moon; ICED LATTE, f, 3, GP, Msw, 3-14, 1m, 1:36 . B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY.). $250,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Speightstown–Wind Gust by Dynaformer; KING WAVE, g, 3, LA, Mcl 3500, 3-13, 4 1/2f, :52 4/5. B-Pam & Martin Wygod (KY.).

Tourist–Somali Byrd ($325,557), by Good Reward; DREAMING THOUSAND, g, 3, GP, Mcl 16000, 3-14, 5fT, :56 4/5. B-Mike Anderson Racing LLC (KY.). $4,000 ’19 FTKOCT; $1,000 2020 OBSMAR.

Uncle Mo–Rejoicing by Forestry; RAVIR, f, 3, TAM, Msw, 3-14, 1 1/8mT, 1:49 2/5. B-Sanford R. Robertson (KY.). $300,000 ’19 KEESEP. *1/2 to Divine Oath(MG3$518,330) *Full to Auntie Joy(G3).

Animal Kingdom–Katie Lane (IRE) by Quality Road; SEVEN KINGDOMS, f, 4, TP, Mcl 15000, 3-13, 1m, 1:39 1/5. B-Godolphin & Oak Lodge (KY.). $10,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Constitution–Home Court by Storm Cat; HOMETOWN, c, 4, AQU, Msw, 3-14, 7f, 1:25 1/5. B-David DiPietro (KY.). $170,000 ’17 KEENOV; $65,000 2020 KEENOV. *1/2 to Coup de Grace(G2$494,160) *1/2 to Dancing Rags(G1$296,985).

Declaration of War–Clear Pearl by Giant’s Causeway; PATRIOT’S WAR, g, 4, FG, Mcl 12500, 3-14, 1m 70y, 1:44 2/5. B-TNIP LLC (KY.).

Duke of Mischief–Lady Buckpasser by Touch Gold; NOMBRE, f, 4, GP, Mcl 12500, 3-14, 6f, 1:12 4/5. B-JDAB Stables LLC (FL.).

Empire Maker–Toasting (G1P$565,035), by Congrats; ROBBER BARON, c, 4, GG, Mcl 5000, 3-14, 1m, 1:41 . B-3C Stables LLC (NY.). $225,000 ’18 FTNAUG; $14,000 2020 FTKHRA.

Global Response–Girl Band by Champali; PACHI, g, 4, TAM, Mcl 10000, 3-14, 6f, 1:12 2/5. B-Pedro Perdigon (FL.).

Hard Spun–Purse Strings by Tapit; CATHOLIC GUILT, g, 4, OP, Mcl 30000, 3-14, 1 1/16m, 1:45 4/5. B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc. (KY.). $100,000 ’18 KEESEP. *1/2 to Concert Tour(MG2$756,600).

Hard Spun–Kimallosa by Unbridled’s Song; CLEVELAND SIMPSON, g, 4, TP, Mcl 15000, 3-13, 1m, 1:38 1/5. B-Dividing Ridge Farm (KY.).

Roi Charmant–Starlet Sky by Skywalker; DARKSABER, g, 4, GG, Mcl 5000, 3-13, 5f, :58 1/5. B-B&B Zietz Stables, Inc. (CA.). $6,700 2019 CTNAUG. *1/2 to Qiaona(MSW$657,027) *Full to Charming Starlet($332,793).

Suntracer–Peaceful Battle by Greenwood Lake; EMPTY HOLSTER, g, 4, HAW, Mcl 6250, 3-14, 1m 70y, 1:45 2/5. B-Team Block (IL.).

U S Ranger–Visual Treat by Bertrando; STARSHIP CHEWBACCA, g, 4, SA, Mcl 50000, 3-14, 6f, 1:11 2/5. B-Liberty Road Stables (CA.). $24,000 ’18 BESOCT. *1/2 to Native Treasure(MSW$410,593).

Light Up the Score–Devil in the Night by Mr. Nightlinger; CATCH THE DEVIL, m, 5, HOU, Msw, 3-13, 1 1/16mT, 1:46 2/5. B-Michael Ray Neatherlin & Kevin Paul Knuckley (TX.).

Malibu Moon–Sweet Damsel by Turkoman; MOONSHINE STEVE, g, 5, TAM, Mcl 25000, 3-14, 1 1/16mT, 1:41 . B-Susan Casner (KY.). *1/2 to Colonel John(MG1$1,779,012).

Tapit–Hachita by Gone West; AZTEC EMPIRE, g, 5, OP, Mcl 30000, 3-14, 1 1/16m, 1:45 2/5. B-Juddmonte Farms Inc. (KY.). $130,000 2019 KEENOV. *1/2 to Announce (GB)(G1$547,508) *1/2 to Mexican Gold(G3).

Tapit–Emtyazat (GB) by Gone West; RAASED, h, 5, TAM, Msw, 3-14, 1 1/16mT, 1:40 3/5. B-Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY.).