North American Maiden Winners March 17

Big Drama–Bold Char by General Quarters; SMOKIN CLASS, f, 3, TAM, Mcl 16000, 3-17, 5 1/2f, 1:05 3/5. B-Harold L. Queen (FL.).

Flashstorm–Point Lily by Bon Point (GB); LA MAMA CHULA, f, 3, PRX, Mcl 10000, 3-17, 7f, 1:28 2/5. B-Dr. Myron R. Wilson (FL.). $3,500 ’19 OBSOCT.

Hit It a Bomb–Top Tier by King of Kings (IRE); TOP BOMB, g, 3, TAM, Mcl 16000, 3-17, 1mT, 1:37 1/5. B-RGP Ocala Holdings, LLC (FL.). $5,000 ’19 FTKOCT; $4,500 2020 OBSSUM.

Lea–Custody by Broken Vow; LEASE, c, 3, GP, Mcl 35000, 3-17, 1m, 1:38 2/5. B-Adele B. Dilschneider (KY.).

Palace Malice–Pink and Black by First Samurai; PRETTY IN PINK, f, 3, TUP, Moc 30000, 3-17, 7 1/2fT, 1:31 2/5. B-Highclere, Inc (KY.). $100,000 ’19 KEESEP; $8,000 2020 KEENOV.

Rule by Night–Velvet Tie by Speightstown; ANGRY AMERICAN, c, 3, PRX, Msw, 3-17, 6f, 1:12 . B-Gold Square, LLC (PA.).

Tapiture–City Tone by City Street; FULL VELOCITY, g, 3, TUP, Moc 30000, 3-16, 1mT, 1:38 4/5. B-Tom Durant (KY.).

Cyber Secret–Emma Fred by Pollock’s Luck; DIXIE WAYNE, f, 4, HOU, Mcl 15000, 3-17, 1m, 1:42 . B-Dinah Golbert (AR.).

Forefathers–True Blonde Slew by Leestown; TRUE BROWN SLEW, f, 4, DED, Mcl 5000, 3-17, 5f, 1:01 1/5. B-Bryant H. Prentice III & Steve Ingram (LA.).

Half Ours–All Time by Seattle Sleet; ALL OUR TIME, g, 4, DED, Msw, 3-17, 5f, :59 4/5. B-B & L Thoroughbreds LLC (LA.).

Micromanage–Moon Stone Madness by Grand Slam; LITTLE BUBS, g, 4, TUP, Mcl 5000, 3-16, 1m, 1:40 . B-Clark O. Brewster (OK.).

Trinniberg–Princess Emily by Montbrook; TRINNI DANCER, g, 4, MVR, Mcl 5000, 3-17, 1m, 1:43 . B-Donna Sammons (NY.).

Future–Zippy Carlie Joe by City Zip; RAINYS GIRL, m, 5, MVR, Mcl 7500, 3-17, 6f, 1:12 4/5. B-Lorraine R. Jones (KY.).