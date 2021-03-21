North American Maiden Winners March 21

American Pharoah–Emma’s Encore (G1$398,248), by Congrats; MAN FRIDAY, c, 3, SA, Msw, 3-20, 1mT, 1:35 2/5. B-Narola, LLC (KY.). $325,000 ’18 FTKNOV.

Bullsbay–Cedar’sgreatnotion by Great Notion; CEDARS BULLS EYE, f, 3, CT, Msw, 3-20, 6 1/2f, 1:22 4/5. B-Timothy C. Grams & Judith A. Grams (WV.).

Einstein (BRZ)–Extract by Include; ARTILLERY, c, 3, LRL, Mcl 10000, 3-21, 1 1/16m, 1:48 2/5. B-Andrew Stronach (CA.). $3,000 ’19 CTNAUG.

Even the Score–Letters in Silver by Silver Hawk; HILLARY G, f, 3, OP, Msw, 3-21, 6f, 1:11 4/5. B-McDowell Farm (AR.). *1/2 to Sister Ginger(MSW$336,966).

Fed Biz–Landslide Sue by Value Plus; JERSEY LILLIE, f, 3, FG, Mcl 12500, 3-21, 6f, 1:11 2/5. B-Ed Wright Cattle Co. Inc. & Miles Childers (KY.).

First Dude–Jaggermama by High Cotton; C’MON KAREN, f, 3, GP, Mcl 25000, 3-21, 5 1/2f, 1:05 2/5. B-Steve Tucker (FL.). $15,000 2020 OBSSPR.

First Samurai–Morning Star by Sky Mesa; DANGER ZONE, f, 3, FG, Mcl 30000, 3-21, 1mT, 1:38 1/5. B-The Elkstone Group LLC (MD.).

First Samurai–Promise Me Joy by Kitten’s Joy; CUMBERLAND AVENUE, g, 3, TAM, Mcl 16000, 3-21, 5 1/2f, 1:06 4/5. B-Charles H. Deters (KY.).

Flat Out–America’s Lady by Quiet American; FLAT OUT AMERICAN, g, 3, FG, Mcl 15000, 3-21, 6f, 1:11 4/5. B-George Brown (KY.).

Gallant Son–Quick Glory by Swiss Yodeler; GALLANT GUY, g, 3, GG, Msw, 3-21, 6f, 1:11 2/5. B-Daehling Ranch LLC (CA.).

Ghostzapper–Starseeker by Rock Hard Ten; TOP STAR, c, 3, FON, Msw, 3-21, 6f, 1:15 1/5. B-George Krikorian (KY.). $350,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Giant Gizmo–Ubelongtomemissy by Belong to Me; ABSOLUTE PRIVILEGE, f, 3, AQU, Mcl 20000, 3-21, 6f, 1:15 1/5. B-Hibiscus Stables (KY.). C$4,200 ’18 ONTNOV.

Great Notion–Weeper (MSP$252,340), by Domestic Dispute; CRY NO MORE, g, 3, LRL, Msw, 3-21, 6f, 1:09 4/5. B-Charles C. D. McGill (MD.).

Into Mischief–Garnet by Smart Strike; BYE BYE, f, 3, GP, Msw, 3-21, 5fT, :55 1/5. B-Malibu Farm, LLC (KY.). $140,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Liam’s Map–Hearts of Red by Lion Heart; LATIN CASINO, c, 3, AQU, Msw, 3-21, 6f, 1:12 4/5. B-Cove Springs Farm LLC (KY.). $80,000 ’19 KEESEP; $170,000 2020 FTMTYO.

Midshipman–Just Like Kaki by Kitten’s Joy; STEPH’S SPIRIT, f, 3, FG, Msw, 3-21, 6f, 1:11 . B-Paul Pruett (LA.). $14,500 ’19 ESLYRL.

More Than Ready–Happy Motoring by Harlan’s Holiday; URSULINA, f, 3, FG, Msw, 3-21, 5 1/2fT, 1:04 . B-Dr. Hiram C. Polk & Dr. Susan Galandiuk (KY.).

Mr. Big–Sadie Clare by Grazen; BIG CLARE, f, 3, SA, Msw, 3-21, 1mT, 1:38 2/5. B-Nick Alexander (CA.).

Noble Mission (GB)–Auntie Martha by War Pass; GAM’S MISSION, f, 3, FG, Msw, 3-21, 1 1/16mT, 1:43 3/5. B-Lazy F Ranch (KY.).

Palace–Tillie the Hunn by Matchlite; BUMBLELICIOUS, f, 3, TAM, Mcl 25000, 3-21, 6f, 1:13 4/5. B-Powers’ Stables, LLC (KY.). $2,500 ’19 FTKOCT.

Quality Road–Stormy Dixie by Stormy Atlantic; ROAD TO QUALITY, f, 3, HAW, Mcl 6250, 3-21, 6f, 1:12 . B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY.). $10,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Strong Mandate–Clever Dancer by Old Fashioned; LOVELORN LADY, f, 3, GP, Msw, 3-21, 6f, 1:11 3/5. B-Beth Bayer (FL.). $20,000 ’19 OBSJAN.

Temple City–Artisticdifference by Eskendereya; TEMPEREYA, f, 3, TP, Mcl 30000, 3-20, 1m, 1:38 3/5. B-Schludecker Racing Stable (KY.).

Bayern–Key Is to Win by Dixie Union; WINNERS CLUB, r, 4, FG, Msw, 3-21, 1 1/16mT, 1:43 3/5. B-Doug Branham & Felicia Branham (KY.). $150,000 ’18 KEESEP; $90,000 2019 OBSAPR.

Birdstone–Bonnyville by Salt Lake; OUR BONNIE LASS, f, 4, SA, Mcl 20000, 3-21, 1m, 1:40 3/5. B-Silver Springs Stud, LLC (KY.). $30,000 2019 FTCJUN.

Empire Maker–Smart N Soft by Smart Strike; MAKER OF AN EMPIRE, g, 4, GP, Mcl 35000, 3-21, 1mT, 1:34 1/5. B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd. (KY.). $410,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Medaglia d’Oro–La Verdad (champion female sprinter, $1,563,200), by Yes It’s True; LA KARA MIA, f, 4, AQU, Msw, 3-21, 1m, 1:41 2/5. B-Lady Sheila Stable (NY.).

Moonshine Mullin–Megyns Gold by Zensational; JAMES’S MOONSHINE, g, 4, OP, Mcl 20000, 3-21, 1 1/16m, 1:47 3/5. B-James Driver (AR.).

Moonshine Mullin–Smokin Reward by Warrior’s Reward; LONGNTALL, f, 4, OP, Mcl 10000, 3-21, 1 1/16m, 1:48 3/5. B-Cedar Run Farm LLC (AR.).

More Than Ready–Celestial Storm (IRE) by Galileo (IRE); MR MATUSCHEK, g, 4, GP, Mcl 16000, 3-21, a7 1/2fT, 1:27 4/5. B-Highfield Farm (KY.). $250,000 ’18 FTSAUG; $75,000 2019 KEENOV.

Munnings–Ain’t She Pretty by Unbridled’s Song; MUNN SHE’S PRETTY, f, 4, GG, Msw, 3-21, 1m, 1:39 1/5. B-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY.).

Run Brother Ron–Maddie Moo by Idiot Proof; COWBOY KISSES, g, 4, GG, Msw, 3-20, 5 1/2f, 1:04 4/5. B-Barbara DeLima & Clifford DeLima (CA.).

Treasure Beach (GB)–Remarkable Teresa by Concorde’s Tune; REMARKABLE SILVER, f, 4, TAM, Mcl 16000, 3-21, 1mT, 1:36 4/5. B-Patricia Generazio (FL.).

Canaveral–Slamdancer by El Mayaguezano; MOON FLASH, g, 5, HAW, Mcl 12500, 3-21, 5f, :59 . B-Peppermint, LLC (KY.). *1/2 to Seans Silverdancer(MSW$328,144).

Gattopardo–Awesome Markiza by Awesome Again; LIL SILVER FOX, g, 5, FON, Msw, 3-21, 1m, 1:45 4/5. B-Timothy M Collins (WV.).

Itsmyluckyday–Bernstein’s Baton by Bernstein; BOURBON BRYCE, g, 5, LRL, Mcl 16000, 3-21, 6f, 1:12 1/5. B-Brandywine Farm & Jim & Pam Robinson (KY.).

Stormy Atlantic–Lady Guiseppina (IRE) by Duke of Marmalade (IRE); LADY ATLANTIC, m, 5, HAW, Mcl 5000, 3-21, 5f, :58 4/5. B-Jamie Corbett, Cory Williams & StormyAtlantic Syndicate (KY.). $1,200 ’16 KEENOV; $6,000 ’17 FTKTRF; $10,000 2018 OBSAPR.