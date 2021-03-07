North American Maiden Winners March 7

Bind–Promise Me G by Summer Bird; G’S SQUEEZE, f, 3, FG, Mcl 12500, 3-7, 5 1/2f, 1:06 . B-Thomas M. Galvin (LA.).

Blame–Tipping Point by Speightstown; BLAME J D, g, 3, OP, Msw, 3-7, 6f, 1:10 4/5. B-James W. Matheney Jr. (AR.).

Candy Ride (ARG)–Virginia Bee by Virginia Rapids; MISS PEAKY BLINDER, f, 3, GG, Msw, 3-7, 1m, 1:39 . B-Doug Branham & Felicia Branham (KY.). $300,000 ’19 KEESEP. *1/2 to Cherokee Queen(G3$628,312) *1/2 to Indian Legend(MSW$294,550).

Carpe Diem–Bounding Bi (MSP$364,580), by Outflanker; BI BI CARPE, g, 3, CT, Mcl 5000, 3-6, 4 1/2f, :54 . B-Y-Lo Racing Stables, LLC (FL.).

Carpe Diem–Kika by Birdstone; PATS PROPERTY, c, 3, TP, Mcl 30000, 3-6, 6 1/2f, 1:16 3/5. B-Catalyst Bloodstock, LLC & Erin Knehr (KY.). $37,000 ’19 KEESEP; $50,000 2020 OBSSPR.

Dialed In–Wind Caper by Touch Gold; DEFUNDED, g, 3, SA, Msw, 3-6, 6f, 1:09 4/5. B-Athens Woods, LLC (KY.). $210,000 ’19 KEESEP. *1/2 to Terry’s Charm($371,684).

Empire Maker–Cash for Clunkers (SW$276,625), by Tiznow; REPO GIRL, f, 3, HOU, Mcl 7500, 3-6, 5 1/2f, 1:06 4/5. B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd. (KY.). $18,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Into Mischief–Shanon Nicole (G3P$452,965), by Majestic Warrior; MISCHIEFFUL, f, 3, GP, Msw, 3-7, 6f, 1:10 2/5. B-Sierra Farm (KY.).

Liam’s Map–Deal of the Decade by Tiznow; NOBLE REFLECTION, g, 3, OP, Msw, 3-7, 6f, 1:09 2/5. B-G. Watts Humphrey Jr. (KY.). $60,000 ’19 KEESEP. *1/2 to Cash Out(G2P$344,461).

Mr. Nightlinger–Perfectyseattle by Chief Seattle; ARTIC EXPRESS, c, 3, FON, Msw, 3-7, 4f, :47 3/5. B-Pat Sheetz (OK.). $6,200 ’19 OKCSUM.

Street Boss–Flatter Me First by Flatter; FIRST AVENUE, c, 3, HOU, Msw, 3-6, 1m, 1:39 1/5. B-Thoroughbred by Design LLC (KY.).

Street Boss–Special Smoke by Free House; SUGAR DIVA, f, 3, TP, Mcl 7500, 3-6, 5f, :58 2/5. B-Dan Preiss (KY.). *1/2 to Smokey Image(G3P$545,947).

Temple City–Lanie Britt by Hard Spun; PRAY FOR MY OWNER, f, 3, SA, Msw, 3-7, 6f, 1:11 . B-Mark Cohen (CA.).

Tonalist–Racy Tracy by Distorted Humor; MR. UNIVERSE, c, 3, FG, Msw, 3-7, a1mT, 1:41 . B-Randel Stutes (LA.). $30,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Union Rags–Beat the Drums by Smart Strike; DYNAMIC ONE, c, 3, AQU, Msw, 3-7, 1 1/8m, 1:55 1/5. B-Phipps Stable (KY.). $725,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Wicked Strong–Regal Betty by Congrats; MAUREENLOVESFRANK, f, 3, GP, Mcl 16000, 3-7, 1m, 1:40 2/5. B-Janet Erwin (FL.). $50,000 2020 OBSSPR.

Al Khali–Lady Flicker by Go Bam Bam Go; FLICKER’S PRINCESS, f, 4, CT, Mcl 5000, 3-6, 1 1/16m, 1:54 3/5. B-Wachtel Stable & Michael Benain (NY.).

Brahms–Etch by Pioneering; GHOST SQUAD, g, 4, FON, Msw, 3-7, 4f, :46 4/5. B-Richard Hessee (AR.).

Broken Vow–Bridgehampton by Bernardini; WINNERS LAUGH, c, 4, AQU, Msw, 3-7, 6f, 1:12 1/5. B-Stonewall Farm (NY.).

Charitable Man–Bell Keeper by Chapel Royal; YOU’RE DOING FINE, f, 4, FG, Mcl 30000, 3-7, a5 1/2fT, 1:06 1/5. B-James M. Casey DVM (WV.).

Courageous Cat–Crafty Luck by Crafty Prospector; COURAGEOUS CRAFT, g, 4, TAM, Mcl 10000, 3-7, 5 1/2f, 1:05 3/5. B-Maryann Hurtubise & Everett Estabrooks (NY.).

Cross Traffic–Perched by Into Mischief; TRAFFIC STOPPER, f, 4, SA, Mcl 20000, 3-7, 6f, 1:12 1/5. B-George Krikorian (CA.). $60,000 ’18 BESAUG.

English Channel–Winds of March (IRE) by Sadler’s Wells; FREEPORT JOE, g, 4, GG, Msw, 3-7, 1m, 1:39 1/5. B-Richard Barton Enterprises (CA.). $2,000 ’18 CTNAUG.

Fast Anna–Encryption Code by Lemon Drop Kid; VIENNA CODE, f, 4, AQU, Msw, 3-7, 6f, 1:14 2/5. B-Joan Wilmarth & Anthony Grey LLC (NY.).

Jump Start–Carnival Chrome (MSW$488,688), by Carnivalay; START THE PARADE, g, 4, LRL, Mcl 25000, 3-7, 7f, 1:24 4/5. B-Michael J. Miller (WV.).

Paynter–Shananies Song by Eltish; SHANANIES PAYNTER, g, 4, GP, Mcl 12500, 3-7, 1m, 1:39 . B-Charles T. Matses (KY.). *1/2 to Favorable Outcome(G2$431,335) *1/2 to Mouheeb(G3).

Sexy Cowboy–Indialantic by Strong Hope; U REMEMBER, f, 4, FON, Msw, 3-7, 4f, :48 2/5. B-Martinez Stable (NE.).

Summer Front–Wendy Wow by Invasor (ARG); NEVER KNOW CHRISTY, f, 4, TP, Mcl 7500, 3-6, 6f, 1:10 2/5. B-Southern Comfort Farm LLC (KY.).

Treasure Beach (GB)–Just Livin a Dream by Trippi; LIVIN AT THE BEACH, f, 4, GP, Mcl 16000, 3-7, 1mT, 1:36 4/5. B-Patricia Generazio (FL.).

Atreides–Elusive Fancy by Elusive Quality; A FOOLISH FANCY, m, 5, TAM, Mcl 10000, 3-7, 7f, 1:27 1/5. B-Endsley Oaks Farm, Inc (FL.).

Gattopardo–Beas Blackeyedsue by Forestry; DO I EVER, m, 5, LRL, Mcl 10000, 3-7, 1m, 1:44 1/5. B-Robert Gamber (MD.).