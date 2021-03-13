North American Non-Graded Stakes Results March 13

|ESSEX H., OP, $500,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 3-13.
|5—
|SILVER STATE, c, 4, Hard Spun–Supreme, by Empire Maker. ($450,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC and Willis Horton Racing LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $300,000.
|3—
|Rated R Superstar, g, 8, Kodiak Kowboy–Wicked Wish, by Gold Case. O-Danny R Caldwell, B-ThornDale Stable LLC (KY), $100,000.
|7—
|Night Ops, h, 5, Warrior’s Reward–Bear All, by Kitalpha. ($5,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Steve Landers Racing LLC, B-Aschinger Bloodstock Holdings, LLC (KY), $50,000.
|Also Ran: Harpers First Ride, Green Light Go, Uphold.
|Winning Time: 1:42 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 1 3/4, 2HF.
|Odds: 1.20, 19.40, 2.40.
|HOT SPRINGS S., OP, $200,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 3-13.
|7—
|C Z ROCKET, g, 7, City Zip–Successful Sarah, by Successful Appeal. ($800,000 2016 OBSJUN). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Barber, Gary and Kagele, Tom, B-Farm III Enterprises LLC (FL), T-Peter Miller, J-Florent Geroux, $120,000.
|6—
|Whitmore, g, 8, Pleasantly Perfect–Melody’s Spirit, by Scat Daddy. O-LaPenta, Robert V, Southern Springs Stables and Head of Plains Partners LLC, B-John Liviakis (KY), $40,000.
|2—
|Flagstaff, g, 7, Speightstown–Indyan Giving, by A.P. Indy. ($475,000 ’15 FTSAUG). O-Lane’s End Racing and Hronis Racing LLC, B-Summer Wind Farm (KY), $20,000.
|Also Ran: Firecrow, Boldor, Engage, Mr. Jagermeister.
|Winning Time: 1:09 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 1HF, 4 1/4.
|Odds: 2.60, 1.70, 2.20.
|TEMPERENCE HILL S., OP, $150,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/2M, 3-13.
|5—
|CARLOS L., h, 5, Hold Me Back–Bless Your Heart, by Lewis Michael. ($2,500 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Good Friends II, LLC, B-Nancy Puffer (KY), T-McLean Robertson, J-Alex L. Canchari, $90,000.
|9—
|Lone Rock, g, 6, Majestic Warrior–Ruby Lips, by Hard Spun. ($55,000 ’16 FTKJUL). O-Flying P Stable, B-Town & Country Horse Farms, LLC & Pollock Farms (KY), $30,000.
|1—
|Tenfold, h, 6, Curlin–Temptress, by Tapit. O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Treasure Trove, Campaign, Plainsman, You’re to Blame, Split the Wickets.
|Winning Time: 2:29 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, NK, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 47.70, 5.10, 2.60.
|HARRISON E. JOHNSON MEMORIAL S., LRL, $100,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 3-13.
|2—
|CORDMAKER, g, 6, Curlin–Tanca, by Polish Numbers. ($150,000 ’16 FTMOCT). O-Hillwood Stable LLC, B-Robert T Manfuso & Katharine M Voss (MD), T-Rodney Jenkins, J-Victor R. Carrasco, $60,000.
|5—
|Galerio, g, 5, Jump Start–Congaree Princess, by Congaree. O-SAB Stable Inc, B-Daniel Marconi (MD), $20,000.
|6—
|Dixie Drawl, g, 5, Done Talking–Golden Pleasant, by Touch Gold. O-Mopo Racing, B-F G Smith Sr (SC), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Forewarned, Plot the Dots, Mischief Afoot, Tattooed, Awesome D J, Saratoga Jack.
|Winning Time: 1:49 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1, 2, HF.
|Odds: 3.30, 3.30, 3.60.
|PRIVATE TERMS S., LRL, $100,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 3-13.
|3—
|SHACKLED LOVE, g, 3, Shackleford–Steady N Love, by Not for Love. O-Z W P Stable, Inc and Non Stop Stable, B-ZWP Stable & Non Stop Stable (MD), T-Gary Capuano, J-Charlie Marquez, $60,000.
|2—
|Maythehorsebwithu, g, 3, Bullsbay–Avani Force, by Forestry. ($55,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Dubb, Michael and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-Beatrice Patterson & Vicky Schowe (PA), $20,000.
|6—
|Excellorator, c, 3, Orb–Red Velvet, by City Zip. ($3,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Philmor Racing Stable, LLC, B-CRK Stable, LLC (MD), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Shackqueenking, Zertz, Royal Number, Commodore Perry.
|Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 2, 1.
|Odds: 21.80, 1.00, 10.40.
|CORRECTION S., AQU, $100,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 3-13.
|2—
|SADIE LADY, m, 5, Freud–Zucca, by Read the Footnotes. O-Dennis Narlinger, B-JMJ Racing Stables, LLC (NY), T-Rob Atras, J-Manuel Franco, $55,000.
|4—
|Call On Mischief, f, 4, Into Mischief–Callmethesqueeze, by Awesome Again. ($250,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Down Neck Stables, B-Forging Oaks Farm, LLC (KY), $20,000.
|1—
|Kansas Kis, f, 4, Constitution–Storm Crossing, by Tiznow. ($50,000 ’18 KEESEP; $57,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Perrine Time Thoroughbreds, B-Ashview Farm & Colts Neck Stables (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Amuse, Prairie Fire, Awesome Debate.
|Winning Time: 1:11 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: HD, 1HF, 4HF.
|Odds: 5.50, 24.50, 6.50.
|BEYOND THE WIRE S., LRL, $99,000, 3YO, F, 1M, 3-13.
|5—
|LITTLESTITIOUS, f, 3, Ghostzapper–Broadway Play, by Quality Road. ($190,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Joel Politi, B-Mercedes Stables LLC (KY), T-Thomas M. Amoss, J-Sheldon Russell, $60,000.
|3—
|Fraudulent Charge, f, 3, Will Take Charge–Conquest Rampage, by Quality Road. ($25,000 ’19 FTMYRL; $45,000 ’19 KEEJAN). O-Team Gaudet and Five Hellions Farm, B-Dr & Mrs Patrick James Ford VMD & James M Herbener Jr (KY), $20,000.
|2—
|Street Lute, f, 3, Street Magician–Alottalute, by Midnight Lute. ($10,500 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Lucky 7 Stables, B-Dr & Mrs Thomas Bowman & Dr Brooke Bowman (MD), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Journeytothemoon, Buckey’s Charm.
|Winning Time: 1:36 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 4HF, HF.
|Odds: 4.10, 2.70, 0.60.
|CONNIVER S., LRL, $75,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 3-13.
|6—
|KISS THE GIRL, f, 4, Into Mischief–Spin the Bottle, by Hard Spun. ($210,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Classic Thoroughbred XII (MD), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Victor R. Carrasco, $45,000.
|2—
|Lookin Dynamic, f, 4, Lookin At Lucky–Dynamic Deputy, by Deputy Minister. O-Johnson, R Larry and R D M Racing Stable, B-Fitzhugh, LLC (MD), $15,000.
|1—
|Whispering Pines, f, 4, Uncle Mo–Walkwithapurpose, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-LFG Racing, LLC and Papason Stables, B-Sagamore Farm (MD), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Artful Splatter, S W Briar Rose, Deep Red, Coconut Cake.
|Winning Time: 1:23 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, NK, NK.
|Odds: 2.00, 7.50, 4.90.
|SILKS RUN S., GP, $75,000, 4YO/UP, 5FT, 3-13.
|4—
|CAROTARI, g, 5, Artie Schiller–Soother, by Rahy. ($6,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-William Branch, B-Tom Evans & Pam Clark (KY), T-Brian A. Lynch, J-Julien R. Leparoux, $45,105.
|7—
|Citrus Burst, g, 4, Into Mischief–Flourish, by Distorted Humor. ($20,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Lea Farms, LLC, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $14,550.
|5—
|The Connector, g, 4, City Zip–Gleaning, by Hard Spun. ($250,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-Mark Hoffman, B-Nursery Place & Robert T Manfuso (KY), $7,275.
|Also Ran: Mai Ty One On, Harry’s Ontheloose, Yes I Am Free, Kobe Fifty Two, Sovereign Warrior.
|Winning Time: :55 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1 1/4, NK, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 1.40, 17.00, 7.10.
|NOT FOR LOVE S., LRL, $75,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 3-13.
|2—
|WHERESHETOLDMETOGO, g, 6, El Padrino–Undisputed Legend, by Domestic Dispute. ($7,000 ’16 FTMOCT). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Ten Strike Racing, Kisber, Michael E and Black Cloud Stable, LLC, B-David H Wade (MD), T-Brittany T. Russell, J-Sheldon Russell, $45,000.
|6—
|Karan’s Notion, g, 4, Great Notion–Susan Karan, by Waquoit. O-Nancy B Heil, B-Nancy B Heil (MD), $15,000.
|8—
|Day the Music Died, g, 6, Maclean’s Music–Kelly’s Question, by Mr. Greeley. O-Electric Rooster Racing Stable, LLC, B-R Larry Johnson (MD), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Abuelo Paps, Stroll Smokin, Carey Times, Odds On.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2HF, HF, NK.
|Odds: 0.20, 6.60, 22.50.
Leave a Reply