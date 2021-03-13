North American Non-Graded Stakes Results March 13

PRIVATE TERMS S., LRL, $100,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 3-13.

3—

SHACKLED LOVE, g, 3, Shackleford–Steady N Love, by Not for Love. O-Z W P Stable, Inc and Non Stop Stable, B-ZWP Stable & Non Stop Stable (MD), T-Gary Capuano, J-Charlie Marquez, $60,000.

2—

Maythehorsebwithu, g, 3, Bullsbay–Avani Force, by Forestry. ($55,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Dubb, Michael and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-Beatrice Patterson & Vicky Schowe (PA), $20,000.

6—

Excellorator, c, 3, Orb–Red Velvet, by City Zip. ($3,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Philmor Racing Stable, LLC, B-CRK Stable, LLC (MD), $10,000.

Also Ran: Shackqueenking, Zertz, Royal Number, Commodore Perry.

Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (ft)

Margins: HF, 2, 1.