North American Non-Graded Stakes Results March 14

DAMON RUNYON S., AQU, $100,000, 3YO, 7F, 3-14.

5—

EXCELLENT TIMING, c, 3, Not This Time–Explicable, by Pioneerof the Nile. O-Dubb, Michael, Madaket Stables LLC and Wonder Stables, B-Sequel Stallions New York, LLC & Lakland Farm (NY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Manuel Franco, $55,000.

3—

Perfect Munnings, c, 3, Munnings–Our Perfect Ten, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($50,000 ’19 FTNAUG). O-JP Racing Stable, B-Tammy Klimasewski & Robert Klimasewski (NY), $20,000.

6—

It’s Gravy, g, 3, Freud–It’s Macaroni, by City Zip. O-Mr Amore Stable, B-Mr AMORE Stables, LLC (NY), $12,000.

Also Ran: It’s a Gamble, A Longlongtimeago, Echoes of Destiny, Reggae Music Man, The King Cheek.

Winning Time: 1:28 (ft)

Margins: 6 3/4, 5, 1 1/4.