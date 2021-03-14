North American Non-Graded Stakes Results March 14

|IRISH O’BRIEN S., SA, $101,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6FT, 3-14.
|8—
|LEGGS GALORE, f, 4, Bayern–Cashing Tickets, by Indian Charlie. O-William Sims, B-William J Sims (CA), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Ricardo Gonzalez, $60,000.
|2—
|Bella Vita, f, 4, Bayern–Queenie Cat, by Storm Cat. ($75,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $400,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Kaleem Shah, Inc, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (CA), $20,000.
|4—
|Sadie Bluegrass, f, 4, Bluegrass Cat–Sadie Clare, by Grazen. O-Madden Racing, Kum, Hon Cheung and Tsai, Hsiu Mei, B-Nick Alexander (CA), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Nardini, Pulpit Rider, Sapphire Kid, Scarlet Heat.
|Winning Time: 1:08 (fm)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 2 1/4, HD.
|Odds: 1.30, 1.70, 5.80.
|DAMON RUNYON S., AQU, $100,000, 3YO, 7F, 3-14.
|5—
|EXCELLENT TIMING, c, 3, Not This Time–Explicable, by Pioneerof the Nile. O-Dubb, Michael, Madaket Stables LLC and Wonder Stables, B-Sequel Stallions New York, LLC & Lakland Farm (NY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Manuel Franco, $55,000.
|3—
|Perfect Munnings, c, 3, Munnings–Our Perfect Ten, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($50,000 ’19 FTNAUG). O-JP Racing Stable, B-Tammy Klimasewski & Robert Klimasewski (NY), $20,000.
|6—
|It’s Gravy, g, 3, Freud–It’s Macaroni, by City Zip. O-Mr Amore Stable, B-Mr AMORE Stables, LLC (NY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: It’s a Gamble, A Longlongtimeago, Echoes of Destiny, Reggae Music Man, The King Cheek.
|Winning Time: 1:28 (ft)
|Margins: 6 3/4, 5, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 0.65, 3.00, 13.60.
