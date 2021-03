North American Non-Graded Stakes Results March 21

YELLOW ROSE S., HOU, $100,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 3-20.

4—

IMA DISCREET LADY, m, 5, Discreet Cat–Ima Three Blinger, by Too Much Bling. ($38,000 2018 TEXAPR). O-White, Raymond Todd and Coker, Duane, B-Larry S Huntsinger (TX), T-Karl Broberg, J-Ry Eikleberry, $58,800.

2—

Shes Our Fastest, m, 6, Oratory–Dawali, by Festival of Light. ($14,000 ’16 TEXAUG; $50,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-Norman, Mark and Norman Stables LLC, B-Euerka Thoroughbred Farm (TX), $19,600.

1—

Boerne, f, 4, Fed Biz–Seeking the Jewel, by Seeking the Gold. ($10,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-De Luca and Sons Stable, B-Randi Moreau-Sipiere & Eric Moreau-Sipiere (TX), $10,780.

Also Ran: Light Up the Devil, Zarelda, Gee She Sparkles, Sardabling.

Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)

Margins: NK, 5 3/4, 1 1/4.