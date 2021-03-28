North American Non-Graded Stakes Results March 28

|TURF CLASSIC S., TAM, $110,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8MT, 3-28.
|3—
|ME AND MR. C, g, 4, Khozan–Abiding, by Dynaformer. O-David Staudacher, B-Stonehedge, LLC (FL), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Daniel Centeno, $70,000.
|2—
|Shamrocket, c, 4, Tonalist–Zehoorr, by Storm Cat. ($130,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Donegal Racing, B-Rustlewood Farm, Inc (FL), $20,000.
|1—
|Over the Channel, g, 5, Overanalyze–Channel the Green, by English Channel. O-William A T Rainbow, B-Carolyn H Rogers Estate (FL), $10,000.
|Also Ran: J P Hellish, Second Mate, Winter’s Wonder.
|Winning Time: 1:48 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, 1 1/4, NO.
|Odds: 2.30, 1.10, 4.20.
|SOPHOMORE FILLIES S., TAM, $110,000, 3YO, F, 7F, 3-28.
|9—
|R ADIOS JERSEY, f, 3, Adios Charlie–Marion Theatre, by Montbrook. ($12,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Averill Racing, LLC and ATM Racing, B-Ocala Stud & J Michael O’Farrell, Jr (FL), T-Georgina Baxter, J-Paco Lopez, $70,000.
|3—
|Psychic Ability, f, 3, Adios Charlie–Future Story, by Tale of the Cat. O-Red Oak Stable (Brunetti), B-Red Oak Stable (FL), $20,000.
|10—
|Ray Arewethereyet, f, 3, First Dude–Bernie’s Gold, by Hunting Hard. O-Raymond Mamone, B-Raymond Mamone (FL), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Special Princess, Princess Secret, Fan Fan, Sky Proposal, Go Jo Jo Go, East Wing, Quinoa Tifah, Adios Trippi.
|Winning Time: 1:23 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 3 3/4, 4 1/4.
|Odds: 1.70, 14.90, 5.50.
|SOPHOMORE TURF S., TAM, $100,000, 3YO, 1 1/16MT, 3-28.
|4—
|INDY LYON, g, 3, Congrats–Cameron Crazies, by Lion Heart. ($11,500 ’19 OBSJAN; $32,000 ’19 OBSOCT). O-Jerry Campbell, B-Rustlewood Farm, Inc (FL), T-Maria Bowersock, J-Ronald Dale Allen, Jr., $60,000.
|1—
|Officiating, c, 3, Blame–Come a Callin, by Dixie Union. O-Vegso Racing Stable, B-Vegso Racing Stable (FL), $20,000.
|2—
|Chess’s Dream, c, 3, Jess’s Dream–Achalaya, by Bellamy Road. ($25,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $20,000 ’19 OBSJAN). O-Dubb, Michael, Bouchey, Steven, Bethlehem Stables LLC and Bishop, Chester A, B-Loren Nichols (FL), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Hot Blooded, Light Us Up, Osprey.
|Winning Time: 1:42 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: NO, NK, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 12.70, 6.10, 0.60.
|SOPHOMORE S., TAM, $100,000, 3YO, 7F, 3-28.
|7—
|FOREMAN, g, 3, Chitu–Strong Threat, by Strong Hope. ($6,000 ’19 OBSOCT; $20,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Winning Stables, Inc, B-Northwind Thoroughbreds, LLC, Majel EIson & Alton B Ison (FL), T-Gerald S. Bennett, J-Daniel Centeno, $60,000.
|5—
|Willy Boi, g, 3, Uncaptured–Shining Moment, by Yes It’s True. ($40,000 2020 OBSOCT). O-Lea Farms, LLC, B-Ocala Stud & William J Terrell (FL), $20,000.
|3—
|Shoo Shine, c, 3, Gemologist–Morning Rush, by Unbridled’s Song. ($4,500 ’19 OBSOCT). O-Ballybrit Stable, LLC, B-Rustlewood Farm, Inc (FL), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Awesome Pudding, Gatsby, Two Steppin Kluki, Breeze On By, Pirate Parade.
|Winning Time: 1:23 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 7HF, 5 1/4.
|Odds: 5.30, 2.10, 19.40.
|SPRINT S., TAM, $100,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 3-28.
|5—
|TAP IT TO WIN, r, 4, Tapit–Onepointhreekarats, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Antonio A. Gallardo, $60,000.
|1—
|R Mercedes Boy, g, 5, Overdriven–Velvet Charm, by Montbrook. ($45,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Averill Racing LLC, CCF Racing Stable, LLC, Stackpoole, Jim and Silver Oak Stable LLC, B-Ocala Stud (FL), $20,000.
|4—
|Hauntedbythemusic, c, 4, The Big Beast–Usual Manner, by Double Honor. O-Six SandBaggers Stables, B-Sorrento Oaks Farm Inc (FL), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Cajun Brother, My Boy Lenny, Old Time Revival.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4 1/4, 1 3/4, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 0.90, 4.00, 6.70.
|DISTAFF TURF S., TAM, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 3-28.
|9—
|SUMMERING, m, 5, War Front–Wishing Gate, by Indian Charlie. O-Glen Hill Farm, B-Glen Hill Farm (FL), T-Thomas F. Proctor, J-Jesus Lopez Castanon, $60,000.
|3—
|Classy Woman, m, 7, City Place–La Adelita, by Sky Classic. O-Del Sol Farm LLC and Bredeson, Gordon W, B-Moises Yanez (FL), $20,000.
|5—
|Lovely Luvy, m, 5, He’s Had Enough–Realgoodlookin, by Unbridled’s Song. ($32,000 ’17 OBSOCT; $70,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Sonata Stable, B-Rustlewood Farm, Inc (FL), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Sun Summers, Beautiful Lover, Bienville Street, Crown and Sugar, Sugar Fix, Here Comes Jackie.
|Winning Time: 1:41 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: HD, 2, NO.
|Odds: 4.20, 44.10, 28.50.
|HAYNESFIELD S., AQU, $97,000, 4YO/UP, 1M, 3-28.
|3—
|MY BOY TATE, g, 7, Boys At Tosconova–Backslash, by Sharp Humor. O-Little Red Feather Racing and Nevin, Michelle, B-Michelle Nevin (NY), T-Michelle Nevin, J-Eric Cancel, $55,000.
|5—
|Bankit, h, 5, Central Banker–Sister in Arms, by Colonel John. ($85,000 ’17 FTNAUG; $260,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC and Willis Horton Racing LLC, B-Hidden Brook Farm, LLC & Blue Devil Racing (NY), $20,000.
|2—
|South Africa, c, 4, Will Take Charge–Rosa Salvaje, by Chapel Royal. O-William C Schettine, B-William C Schettine (NY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Microscope, T Loves a Fight.
|Winning Time: 1:36 1/5 (sy)
|Margins: NK, 3, 3 1/4.
|Odds: 2.05, 0.80, 5.10.
|SANTANA MILE S., SA, $83,000, 4YO/UP, 1M, 3-28.
|5—
|AX MAN, g, 6, Misremembered–Shameful, by Flying Chevron. O-Earnhardt, Patti and Earnhardt III, Hal J, B-Hal J Earnhardt (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Edwin A. Maldonado, $47,880.
|6—
|Restrainedvengence, g, 6, Hold Me Back–Cupids Revenge, by Red Ransom. ($67,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Brinkerhoff, Kelly and Grayson, Jr, Bob, B-Westwind Farms (KY), $15,960.
|3—
|Fashionably Fast, g, 6, Lucky Pulpit–Fall Fashion, by Forestry. O-Harris Farms, Inc, Antonsen, Per and Nicoletti, John A, B-Harris Farms (CA), $12,276.
|Also Ran: Mastering, Growth Engine, Major Cabbie.
|Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4HF, 1HF, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 3.40, 9.10, 3.30.
Leave a Reply