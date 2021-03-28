North American Non-Graded Stakes Results March 28

TURF CLASSIC S., TAM, $110,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8MT, 3-28.

3—

ME AND MR. C, g, 4, Khozan–Abiding, by Dynaformer. O-David Staudacher, B-Stonehedge, LLC (FL), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Daniel Centeno, $70,000.

2—

Shamrocket, c, 4, Tonalist–Zehoorr, by Storm Cat. ($130,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Donegal Racing, B-Rustlewood Farm, Inc (FL), $20,000.

1—

Over the Channel, g, 5, Overanalyze–Channel the Green, by English Channel. O-William A T Rainbow, B-Carolyn H Rogers Estate (FL), $10,000.

Also Ran: J P Hellish, Second Mate, Winter’s Wonder.

Winning Time: 1:48 2/5 (fm)

Margins: HF, 1 1/4, NO.